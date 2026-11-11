Suspect in Killing of Young Jogger in New York Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge
Posted on 11/11/26 at 08:01
- Grand jury formalizes criminal indictment.
- Katie Suárez was training for a marathon.
- Officials review the defendant’s school hiring.
A New York grand jury indicted Sayed Mohassib on Tuesday, November 10, on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Katie Suárez.
The 28-year-old woman of Salvadoran descent was attacked while running on a Brooklyn trail as she prepared for the New York City Marathon.
Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Saturday after a police search. The formal indictment allows the criminal case to move forward.
The case has also raised questions about his hiring at a public school, where he was working as a teacher’s aide at the time of his arrest.
The Attack Happened While the Young Woman Was Training
🚨 Sayed Mohassib, 27, is in HANDCUFFS, charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, 28. He faces murder, evidence tampering, and weapons charges. Katie was training for the NYC Marathon. Justice for Katie. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vvruVrMCSn
— Alex west _Big Daddy (@Alexwest_Biq) November 8, 2026
Suárez suffered neck wounds in an attack on October 30 on the Shore Parkway Greenway, a waterfront trail in Brooklyn.
The runner was taken to a hospital and died later, according to local reports that lay out the sequence between the attack and her death.
The police investigation led to Mohassib’s arrest and, later, to the case being presented to the Brooklyn grand jury.
The decision announced Tuesday marks a new stage in the court process; it is not yet a determination of the defendant’s guilt.
Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office Vows to Press the Case
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González presented the indictment as a step toward seeking justice for the young runner’s death.
González acknowledged the work of the New York City Police Department and said he intends to pursue the case firmly.
Prosecutors will have to support their allegations in court, while the defense will have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and make its arguments.
Mohassib pleaded not guilty to the initial charges, according to local media. That plea should be kept distinct from the allegations made by investigators.
New York Reviews the Defendant’s Hiring
Mohassib’s job in the school system added another dimension to the case: a review of the screening used to hire school personnel.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered an examination of the circumstances of his hiring and cited student safety as a city priority.
The Department of Education removed him from his duties. Later local reports indicate he was fired and will not return to public schools.
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The administrative review of his hiring and the case over Suárez’s death are separate proceedings, with responsibilities that remain to be clarified.
What Comes Next After the Grand Jury Indictment
The case will continue in New York courts, where the formal indictment will be processed and the next court actions will be determined.
The reports reviewed do not set a trial date. Nor do they allow for any prediction of the outcome of the case or of an eventual sentence.
For the community, the case leaves open questions about the safety of the trail and the response of the institutions involved.
Readers can follow communications from the District Attorney’s office and court rulings to distinguish confirmed developments from claims that have yet to be proven.
FORMAT: PHOTO: depositphotos