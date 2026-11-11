Suspect in Killing of Young Jogger in New York Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge

Grand jury formalizes criminal indictment.

Katie Suárez was training for a marathon.

Officials review the defendant’s school hiring.

A New York grand jury indicted Sayed Mohassib on Tuesday, November 10, on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Katie Suárez.

The 28-year-old woman of Salvadoran descent was attacked while running on a Brooklyn trail as she prepared for the New York City Marathon.

Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Saturday after a police search. The formal indictment allows the criminal case to move forward.

The case has also raised questions about his hiring at a public school, where he was working as a teacher’s aide at the time of his arrest.

The Attack Happened While the Young Woman Was Training

🚨 Sayed Mohassib, 27, is in HANDCUFFS, charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, 28. He faces murder, evidence tampering, and weapons charges. Katie was training for the NYC Marathon. Justice for Katie. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vvruVrMCSn — Alex west _Big Daddy (@Alexwest_Biq) November 8, 2026



Suárez suffered neck wounds in an attack on October 30 on the Shore Parkway Greenway, a waterfront trail in Brooklyn.

The runner was taken to a hospital and died later, according to local reports that lay out the sequence between the attack and her death.

The police investigation led to Mohassib’s arrest and, later, to the case being presented to the Brooklyn grand jury.

The decision announced Tuesday marks a new stage in the court process; it is not yet a determination of the defendant’s guilt.