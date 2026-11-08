Two pilots managed to land on a busy road in Fort Myers. The aircraft struck a vehicle from behind, but authorities reported no injuries.

A propeller plane with two pilots on board made an emergency landing on a busy road in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, November 7.

During the maneuver, the aircraft crashed into a pickup truck traveling on the road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

– Why it matters: The emergency landing occurred on a road used by motorists, but authorities confirmed that no one was injured.

Small Plane Lands in Florida and Crashes into Pickup Truck

Two pilots aboard a prop plane crash-landed on a busy road in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, rear-ending a pickup truck, according to police. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and the FAA is leading the investigation. https://t.co/VTBSOPT7OJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2026

What started as a flight ended with a small plane on a road in Fort Myers, a city in southwest Florida.

According to police information, two pilots were on board the aircraft when they had to make the emergency landing.

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The maneuver ended in a collision with a pickup truck. The impact occurred at the rear of the vehicle, according to the police report.

So far, authorities have not specified what problem forced the pilots to descend onto the road.

– The fact: The small plane was carrying two pilots and ended up involved in a crash with a ground vehicle.

– What has been confirmed: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident did not leave anyone injured.