A devastating fire in the early hours of Thursday left six people dead and nine others injured in a three-story residence in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, New York.

The emergency mobilized hundreds of rescue team members and caused moments of anguish in one of the city’s neighborhoods with the largest presence of Latin American and Asian communities.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed that four adults were found dead inside the building, while two other victims died after being taken to hospitals.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire, which began shortly after 1:00 a.m. and quickly spread to different levels of the property.

Brooklyn Fire Leaves Six Dead and Mobilizes Hundreds of Firefighters

#BreakingNews | Images of a massive fire in a Brooklyn building, New York, have been released, showing giant flames coming out of the second-floor windows. The fire has left six people dead.

https://t.co/Sdhn7hI3eA — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 5, 2026

The magnitude of the disaster complicated rescue efforts, as the flames reached the basement, ground floor, and first floor.

According to Kevin Woods, chief of operations for the Fire Department, the fire was coming out of the windows when the first emergency units arrived, forcing a large-scale operation to be deployed.

During the maneuvers, firefighters found several people trapped in the back of the ground floor, behind window bars.