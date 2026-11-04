Salvadoran-born runner Katie Suárez, 28, died after being stabbed in the neck while training for the New York City Marathon in Brooklyn.

Suárez died Monday night, November 2, three days after the attack, according to her mother, Yasira Suárez, who confirmed her daughter's death to local news outlets.

The young woman had been hospitalized on life support at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where doctors worked to save her life following the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation as the New York Police Department (NYPD) searches for the attacker and offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What Is Known About the Stabbing Attack on Katie Suárez in Brooklyn?

Katie Suárez is hospitalized in critical condition with life support. https://t.co/SmMiWxoQ5X https://t.co/pNhkibgqTn — N+ UNIVISION NUEVA YORK (@nmasunivisionNY) November 2, 2026

Investigators believe the stabbing may have been a random attack, although the motive remains unknown and police have not identified a suspect.

Authorities have largely ruled out robbery as a motive because Suárez still had her cellphone and other personal belongings when she was found.

The investigation has been complicated by the lack of surveillance footage capturing the attack, making it difficult for detectives to reconstruct exactly what happened.