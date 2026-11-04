Runner Dies After Being Stabbed While Training for New York City Marathon: Police Search for Attacker
Posted on 11/04/26 at 07:00
Salvadoran-born runner Katie Suárez, 28, died after being stabbed in the neck while training for the New York City Marathon in Brooklyn.
Suárez died Monday night, November 2, three days after the attack, according to her mother, Yasira Suárez, who confirmed her daughter's death to local news outlets.
The young woman had been hospitalized on life support at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where doctors worked to save her life following the stabbing.
The case remains under investigation as the New York Police Department (NYPD) searches for the attacker and offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
What Is Known About the Stabbing Attack on Katie Suárez in Brooklyn?
Katie Suárez is hospitalized in critical condition with life support. https://t.co/SmMiWxoQ5X https://t.co/pNhkibgqTn
— N+ UNIVISION NUEVA YORK (@nmasunivisionNY) November 2, 2026
Investigators believe the stabbing may have been a random attack, although the motive remains unknown and police have not identified a suspect.
Authorities have largely ruled out robbery as a motive because Suárez still had her cellphone and other personal belongings when she was found.
The investigation has been complicated by the lack of surveillance footage capturing the attack, making it difficult for detectives to reconstruct exactly what happened.
Suárez's mother appealed to the public for information and demanded justice for her daughter's death in statements reported by ABC7 New York.
Katie Suárez's Mother Demands Justice After Her Daughter's Death
💔 Katie Suarez, 28, a bank teller from Brooklyn, remains on life support after being attacked while jogging on October 30. Her father found her when she did not arrive for a family meetup. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
🕊️ Our thoughts are with Katie and her loved ones.
— Knowledge Ocean News (@marlin_wizard) November 2, 2026
Yasira Suárez spoke publicly about the tragedy, recalling that she frequently warned her daughter to be careful about potential dangers while going about her daily routine.
According to her mother, Katie would reassure her that nothing would happen to her, never imagining that she would be attacked while out for a run.
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Yasira also revealed that she had planned to accompany her daughter on the run the day of the attack but was ultimately unable to join her.
The family became concerned when Katie stopped responding to messages and failed to return as expected, prompting her parents to search for her.
NYPD Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Katie Suárez's Attacker
🚨 𝙅𝙤𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝟮𝟴, 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓫𝓫𝓮𝓭 𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵 NEW YORK CITY IS NOT SAFE.
Katie Suarez, was 𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑵𝒀𝑪 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓸𝓷 when she was brutally stabbed in the neck. while jogging in Brooklyn. Declared brain-dead. Her father found her. 𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗔𝗧 𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘 🚨
Hochul cannot wash her hands of New York's safety crisis.
▪️Felony assaults in Brooklyn’s 62nd Precinct are UP 17.3%
▪️Citywide felony assaults are UP 0.2%.
▪️Reported rapes are UP 3.7%.
— April Color (@ColorApril) November 1, 2026
- Why it matters: The attacker remains unidentified, while Katie Suárez's family continues demanding justice.
- The facts: Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
- The investigation: NYPD detectives are examining the circumstances of the stabbing and seeking witnesses who may help establish what happened.
- What you can do: Anyone with relevant information can contact the New York Police Department.
The absence of surveillance footage showing the attack has made it difficult for investigators to determine exactly how the stabbing unfolded or whether Katie Suárez had any previous contact with the attacker.
Although detectives believe the stabbing may have been unprovoked, authorities have not established a definitive motive or identified the individual responsible.
What's Next in the Investigation Into Katie Suárez's Death?
Suárez's family hopes that the reward and increased public attention will encourage witnesses to come forward with information that could help investigators identify the attacker.
Yasira Suárez also said she wants her daughter to be remembered for her personality, her smile, and the moments she shared with those who loved her.
Katie Suárez's death remains the subject of an active investigation, with unanswered questions about the attacker's identity and the motive behind the stabbing.
- What's next: Police will continue pursuing leads and interviewing potential witnesses as Katie Suárez's family seeks answers and justice.
Sources: Efe, Univision