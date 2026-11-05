A minor suffered minor injuries after his backpack got caught in the bus. The driver faces a criminal charge and will have to appear in court.

A school bus driver was arrested in New York after a 5-year-old boy was dragged along the road when his backpack got caught in the bus door, according to a report by People.

– Why it matters: The incident left a minor injured, prompted a police investigation, and led the school district to remove the driver from transporting students.

School Bus Driver Arrested in New York

The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, in Kirkland, New York, during a school bus route home.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Van Dayne, 37, stopped the vehicle to let several students off.

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As the last child was getting off, the driver closed the doors without noticing, according to the police report, that the minor’s backpack had gotten caught.

The bus started moving and dragged the boy along the road for a distance that authorities did not specify.

– The fact: The minor suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not report the exact distance the bus traveled before stopping.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call alerting them to a student being dragged by a school vehicle.