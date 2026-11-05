Citibank Shooting Near Tampa Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured; Guard Kills Gunman
Posted on 11/05/26 at 06:00
- A woman was fatally shot during the lunch hour.
- An armed security guard shot the suspected attacker.
- Four additional people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman was killed and a suspected gunman died after exchanging fire with a security guard on Wednesday, November 4, at the Citibank Center campus near Tampa, Florida.
At least four other people were hospitalized with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.
The attack occurred around lunchtime, while employees were eating in an outdoor seating area at the business complex.
Approximately 3,200 employees were on campus at the time, according to Frank Losat, chief deputy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect Crashes Car Through Fence Before Opening Fire
🇺🇸 | In Tampa, Florida, United States, a shooter crashed into the Citibank building, opened fire, killed one person, and also died. https://t.co/H6P8NwueDD
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 4, 2026
According to investigators’ preliminary reconstruction, the suspect drove a four-door sedan over traffic medians and across a grassy area.
He then crashed through a security fence and drove into an outdoor dining area where several employees were eating lunch.
Authorities said the man got out of the vehicle carrying a rifle, approached a woman, and shot her.
Investigators are examining the vehicle’s path and the suspect’s subsequent movements inside the building to establish the full sequence of events.
Citibank Security Guard Confronts Gunman in Cafeteria
🚨 TAMPA UPDATE: The suspect is DEAD, Sheriff Chad Chronister confirms.
Video shows police escorting people out of Citibank Center following the reported shooting. https://t.co/qj2ADG8452
— Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) November 4, 2026
The first 911 calls reporting gunfire at the Citibank campus came in at approximately 12:11 p.m. Eastern Time.
The first marked sheriff’s office patrol unit arrived about a minute later, according to Losat.
At approximately 12:15 p.m., an armed Citibank security guard confronted the suspect inside the cafeteria, where the two exchanged gunfire.
The gunman was wounded and transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Losat praised the security guard’s intervention in stopping the threat.
What Is Known About the Victims of the Citibank Shooting?
Update: Active Threat – 1:27 p.m.
Citibank employees are asked to meet at the triage area in the parking lot of the Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel at Queen Palm Drive and https://t.co/jjJe8Buryd
— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 4, 2026
Authorities had not released the identities of the woman killed or the suspected gunman at the time of their initial report.
Investigators also had not established whether the victim and suspect knew each other, leaving a key question unanswered about the motive.
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Although four additional people were hospitalized, authorities did not specify how they sustained their injuries or whether all had been exposed to gunfire.
Therefore, the four reported injuries should not be interpreted as confirmation that four people were shot.
Hillsborough County Investigates Citibank Shooting
Investigators began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from both the outdoor dining area and the building’s interior.
The law enforcement response included searches of multiple buildings on the campus, a process that took approximately two and a half hours.
Determining the motive, confirming the identities of those involved, and reconstructing the complete sequence of events remain priorities before investigators can draw definitive conclusions.
Employees and their families should rely on official updates from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Citibank for information about safety and access to the facilities.