Citibank Shooting Near Tampa Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured; Guard Kills Gunman

A woman was fatally shot during the lunch hour.

An armed security guard shot the suspected attacker.

Four additional people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was killed and a suspected gunman died after exchanging fire with a security guard on Wednesday, November 4, at the Citibank Center campus near Tampa, Florida.

At least four other people were hospitalized with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

The attack occurred around lunchtime, while employees were eating in an outdoor seating area at the business complex.

Approximately 3,200 employees were on campus at the time, according to Frank Losat, chief deputy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect Crashes Car Through Fence Before Opening Fire

🇺🇸 | In Tampa, Florida, United States, a shooter crashed into the Citibank building, opened fire, killed one person, and also died. https://t.co/H6P8NwueDD — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 4, 2026

According to investigators’ preliminary reconstruction, the suspect drove a four-door sedan over traffic medians and across a grassy area.

He then crashed through a security fence and drove into an outdoor dining area where several employees were eating lunch.

Authorities said the man got out of the vehicle carrying a rifle, approached a woman, and shot her.

Investigators are examining the vehicle’s path and the suspect’s subsequent movements inside the building to establish the full sequence of events.