Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on November 9.

The appointment follows major Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Miller has played a central role in Trump’s immigration and deportation policies.

President Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff on Friday, November 6, 2026, replacing Susie Wiles, according to the EFE news agency. Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff for policy, will officially take over on Monday, November 9.

The announcement came three days after Republicans suffered major defeats in the midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress amid criticism of the administration’s immigration enforcement policies, including from Latino voters.

Miller, widely regarded as one of the principal architects of Trump’s mass deportation agenda, has worked with the president since his first presidential campaign and remains one of his closest advisers.

His promotion places a leading advocate of the administration’s restrictive immigration policies in charge of White House staff and the coordination of the president’s political agenda.

Who Is Stephen Miller, Trump’s New White House Chief of Staff?

Stephen Miller was born in 1985 in Santa Monica, California, and grew up in a Jewish family with progressive political views. He studied political science at Duke University, graduating in 2007.

He later worked as a communications adviser to Republican lawmakers, including Representative Michele Bachmann and then-Senator Jeff Sessions, whom he assisted in opposing bipartisan immigration reform.

In 2016, Miller joined Trump’s presidential campaign, helping prepare policy proposals, speeches, and debate materials, including the president’s address at the Republican National Convention.

Following Trump’s election victory, Miller was named senior adviser to the president for policy in December 2016, establishing himself as an influential figure in the administration’s immigration agenda.