Trump Names Stephen Miller White House Chief of Staff After Midterm Defeat
Posted on 11/06/26 at 20:00
- Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on November 9.
- The appointment follows major Republican losses in the midterm elections.
- Miller has played a central role in Trump’s immigration and deportation policies.
President Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff on Friday, November 6, 2026, replacing Susie Wiles, according to the EFE news agency. Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff for policy, will officially take over on Monday, November 9.
The announcement came three days after Republicans suffered major defeats in the midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress amid criticism of the administration’s immigration enforcement policies, including from Latino voters.
Miller, widely regarded as one of the principal architects of Trump’s mass deportation agenda, has worked with the president since his first presidential campaign and remains one of his closest advisers.
His promotion places a leading advocate of the administration’s restrictive immigration policies in charge of White House staff and the coordination of the president’s political agenda.
Who Is Stephen Miller, Trump’s New White House Chief of Staff?
Stephen Miller was born in 1985 in Santa Monica, California, and grew up in a Jewish family with progressive political views. He studied political science at Duke University, graduating in 2007.
He later worked as a communications adviser to Republican lawmakers, including Representative Michele Bachmann and then-Senator Jeff Sessions, whom he assisted in opposing bipartisan immigration reform.
In 2016, Miller joined Trump’s presidential campaign, helping prepare policy proposals, speeches, and debate materials, including the president’s address at the Republican National Convention.
Following Trump’s election victory, Miller was named senior adviser to the president for policy in December 2016, establishing himself as an influential figure in the administration’s immigration agenda.
Stephen Miller’s Role in Trump’s Immigration and Deportation Policies
During Trump’s first term, Miller helped develop policies restricting entry into the United States for nationals of several predominantly Muslim countries.
He was also involved in the administration’s efforts to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program introduced by President Barack Obama in 2012 that protects certain undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.
One of the most controversial policies associated with Miller was the separation of migrant families at the US-Mexico border under the administration’s 2018 zero-tolerance immigration enforcement policy.
Miller was among the policy’s strongest defenders. Thousands of children were separated from their parents as a result of the administration’s enforcement practices.
Why Is Susie Wiles Leaving the White House?
Miller will succeed Susie Wiles, a veteran Republican strategist from Florida who managed Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign and became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.
Wiles, 69, was widely viewed as a more pragmatic and less ideologically driven adviser than Miller, according to the EFE report.
Over the past year, she underwent treatment for breast cancer and announced in September that she no longer showed evidence of the disease.
Trump has not publicly attributed her departure to her health. He praised her work and announced that she would move to his political operation, while Wiles described her White House service as an honor.
Democrats Criticize Stephen Miller’s Appointment
The appointment drew criticism from Democratic leaders. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries described Miller as a «dangerous xenophobe.»
Jeffries also called him a «reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands,» accusing the longtime Trump adviser of pursuing harmful policies, according to statements reported by EFE.
After Trump left office in 2021, Miller co-founded the conservative legal organization America First Legal. He has also been associated with Project 2025, a policy initiative led by the Heritage Foundation.
Project 2025 outlines proposals to restructure federal agencies, expand presidential authority, tighten immigration enforcement, and change federal policies on abortion and other issues.