Three states carried out executions by lethal injection

Florida reached 19 executions during 2026

California announced the commutation of 548 death sentences.

Three executions in one day. The United States executed three prisoners on Thursday, November 5, in Indiana, Florida, and Alabama, all by lethal injection, in a day that once again put the death penalty at the center of the national debate.

The executions brought the number of capital punishments applied during 2026 to 35, according to the EFE news agency. Of that total, 19 correspond to Florida, the state that concentrates more than half of the cases.

This is the second time this year that three people have been executed on the same day. Prior to 2026, the most recent precedent for a similar situation dated back to January 2010.

The procedures took place while questions continue about the methods used to apply the death penalty and the conditions under which executions are carried out.

Three Executions in One Day: Indiana Executes Jeffrey Weisheit for Fatal Fire

Alyssa Lynch was 8. Caleb Lynch was 5. Jeffrey Weisheit is dead. Indiana DOC confirmed he was pronounced dead at 12:45am Central on Nov 5 at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Lethal injection. He was convicted of murdering those two kids in the 2010 Evansville area fire. Sixteen years later, they finally got what the court ordered. Rest easy, Alyssa and Caleb. H/t: Indiana DOC — Michael Mattox – The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 5, 2026

The first execution took place in Indiana, where Jeffrey Weisheit received a lethal injection shortly after midnight at the Indiana State Prison.

The inmate was declared dead at 00:45 local time, according to information released by EFE.

Weisheit had been sentenced to death for causing a fire in 2010 that killed his girlfriend's two children, aged 8 and 5.