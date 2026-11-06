Three Executions in One Day in the U.S.: Florida Ties Death Penalty Record and California Announces Historic Measure
Posted on 11/06/26 at 18:31
- Three states carried out executions by lethal injection
- Florida reached 19 executions during 2026
- California announced the commutation of 548 death sentences.
Three executions in one day. The United States executed three prisoners on Thursday, November 5, in Indiana, Florida, and Alabama, all by lethal injection, in a day that once again put the death penalty at the center of the national debate.
The executions brought the number of capital punishments applied during 2026 to 35, according to the EFE news agency. Of that total, 19 correspond to Florida, the state that concentrates more than half of the cases.
This is the second time this year that three people have been executed on the same day. Prior to 2026, the most recent precedent for a similar situation dated back to January 2010.
The procedures took place while questions continue about the methods used to apply the death penalty and the conditions under which executions are carried out.
Three Executions in One Day: Indiana Executes Jeffrey Weisheit for Fatal Fire
Alyssa Lynch was 8. Caleb Lynch was 5. Jeffrey Weisheit is dead.
Indiana DOC confirmed he was pronounced dead at 12:45am Central on Nov 5 at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Lethal injection. He was convicted of murdering those two kids in the 2010 Evansville area fire.
Sixteen years later, they finally got what the court ordered. Rest easy, Alyssa and Caleb.
H/t: Indiana DOC
— Michael Mattox – The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 5, 2026
The first execution took place in Indiana, where Jeffrey Weisheit received a lethal injection shortly after midnight at the Indiana State Prison.
The inmate was declared dead at 00:45 local time, according to information released by EFE.
Weisheit had been sentenced to death for causing a fire in 2010 that killed his girlfriend's two children, aged 8 and 5.
Florida Ties Annual Record with 19 Executions
🚨 FLORIDA EXECUTION TONIGHT | JESSE GUARDADO
She helped him rebuild his life after prison. He murdered her.
Tonight, November 5, Jesse Guardado, 64, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m.
In 2004, Guardado brutally murdered 75-year-old Jackie Malone in Walton County, Florida.
Jackie had helped him find housing and employment after prison. During a cocaine binge, he attacked her with a metal bar, stabbed her, and stole her belongings.
He confessed, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to death in 2005.
But there’s another interesting layer to this case.
As a teenager, Guardado attended Florida’s notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, where former students reported horrific physical and sexual abuse. Investigators later uncovered dozens of graves on the property.
His attorneys argued that his childhood trauma and addiction history weren’t adequately considered during sentencing.
During a 2013 Florida Supreme Court hearing, the justices and attorneys debated cocaine addiction, personal responsibility, and mitigating evidence in a death penalty case.
Execution is on schedule currently.
— Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) November 5, 2026
Hours later, Florida executed Jesse Guardado, 64, by lethal injection at the Starke state prison.
Guardado was declared dead at 18:13 local time. He had been sentenced for stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone to death in 2004.
The victim had helped him find employment and housing after he was released from prison. Before his execution, Guardado apologized to both Malone's family and his own.
With this procedure, Florida reached 19 executions in 2026 and tied the annual record set in 2025 during the term of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.
Alabama Executes Michael Taylor After Judicial Dispute
🚨 THREE MEN EXECUTED IN ONE DAY — NOVEMBER 5, 2026
⚖️ ALABAMA — Michael Shannon Taylor, 54
Convicted of murdering Ivan and Lucille Moore, ages 83 and 79, during a 1991 robbery. Taylor beat the elderly couple to death with a metal bar inside their home.
💉 Execution: Lethal injection. Pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.
Final words: “No, sir.”
He appeared to mouth “thank you” toward his attorneys before his spiritual adviser prayed with him.
⚖️ FLORIDA — Jesse Guardado, 64
Convicted of the 2004 murder of 75-year-old Jackie Malone, who had helped him find housing and employment. Guardado stabbed her to death and stole valuables to purchase drugs.
💉 Execution: Lethal injection. Pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.
Final words: “I would like to once again apologize for the pain and suffering I’ve caused to the victim’s family and my own family as well.”
Florida’s 19th execution of 2026 tied the state’s annual record.
⚖️ INDIANA — Jeffrey Weisheit, 50
Convicted of murdering his girlfriend’s two children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch, by deliberately setting their home on fire in 2010.
💉 Execution: Lethal injection. Pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m.
Final words: None.
This marked the second time in 2026 that three states carried out executions on the same day.
— Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) November 6, 2026
In Alabama, Michael Taylor, 54, was declared dead at 18:10 local time at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
Taylor had been sentenced for murdering Ivan and Lucille Moore, 83 and 79 years old, by beating them with a metal bar during a robbery at their home in 1991.
His lawyers requested that the death penalty be commuted to life imprisonment and questioned the change in the execution method, as he had previously chosen to use nitrogen.
However, a judge declared that procedure unconstitutional, so lethal injection was finally used.
California Announces Commutation of 548 Death Sentences
In contrast to the executions carried out in the other states, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will commute the sentences of the 548 prisoners on death row.
The measure will replace the death sentences with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and represents one of the most far-reaching decisions of its kind in U.S. history.
The announcement comes as controversy persists over the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee, who survived two doses of pentobarbital, according to the EFE news agency.
It also comes after the planned live broadcast of the execution by firing squad of soldier Nidal Malik Hasan was canceled.
Both cases have intensified the discussion about the procedures used to apply the death penalty in the United States.
Gavin Newsom Proposes Replacing the Death Penalty with Life Imprisonment in California
While other states continue to apply the death penalty, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed on Thursday, November 5, commuting all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
The proposal affects the 548 prisoners who are on California's death row and represents one of the most far-reaching initiatives of its kind in the United States.
"I am taking this action because I firmly believe that execution with state approval is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes us all," Newsom said in an open letter, according to EFE.
The announcement contrasts with the three executions carried out on the same day in Indiana, Florida, and Alabama, amid the national debate over the application of the death penalty.