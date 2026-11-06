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Three Executions in One Day in the U.S.: Florida Ties Death Penalty Record and California Announces Historic Measure
Three states carried out executions by lethal injection, with Florida tying its annual record and California announcing the commutation of 548 death
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Estados Unidos registró tres ejecuciones mediante inyección letal en una misma jornada, realizadas en Indiana, Florida y Alabama. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow.
Foto Estados Unidos registró tres ejecuciones mediante inyección letal en una misma jornada, realizadas en Indiana, Florida y Alabama. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow.

Posted on 11/06/26 at 18:31

  • Three states carried out executions by lethal injection
  • Florida reached 19 executions during 2026
  • California announced the commutation of 548 death sentences.

Three executions in one day. The United States executed three prisoners on Thursday, November 5, in Indiana, Florida, and Alabama, all by lethal injection, in a day that once again put the death penalty at the center of the national debate.

The executions brought the number of capital punishments applied during 2026 to 35, according to the EFE news agency. Of that total, 19 correspond to Florida, the state that concentrates more than half of the cases.

This is the second time this year that three people have been executed on the same day. Prior to 2026, the most recent precedent for a similar situation dated back to January 2010.

The procedures took place while questions continue about the methods used to apply the death penalty and the conditions under which executions are carried out.

Three Executions in One Day: Indiana Executes Jeffrey Weisheit for Fatal Fire

The first execution took place in Indiana, where Jeffrey Weisheit received a lethal injection shortly after midnight at the Indiana State Prison.

The inmate was declared dead at 00:45 local time, according to information released by EFE.

Weisheit had been sentenced to death for causing a fire in 2010 that killed his girlfriend's two children, aged 8 and 5.

Florida Ties Annual Record with 19 Executions

Hours later, Florida executed Jesse Guardado, 64, by lethal injection at the Starke state prison.

Guardado was declared dead at 18:13 local time. He had been sentenced for stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone to death in 2004.

The victim had helped him find employment and housing after he was released from prison. Before his execution, Guardado apologized to both Malone's family and his own.

With this procedure, Florida reached 19 executions in 2026 and tied the annual record set in 2025 during the term of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Alabama Executes Michael Taylor After Judicial Dispute

In Alabama, Michael Taylor, 54, was declared dead at 18:10 local time at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Taylor had been sentenced for murdering Ivan and Lucille Moore, 83 and 79 years old, by beating them with a metal bar during a robbery at their home in 1991.

His lawyers requested that the death penalty be commuted to life imprisonment and questioned the change in the execution method, as he had previously chosen to use nitrogen.

However, a judge declared that procedure unconstitutional, so lethal injection was finally used.

California Announces Commutation of 548 Death Sentences

In contrast to the executions carried out in the other states, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will commute the sentences of the 548 prisoners on death row.

The measure will replace the death sentences with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and represents one of the most far-reaching decisions of its kind in U.S. history.

The announcement comes as controversy persists over the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee, who survived two doses of pentobarbital, according to the EFE news agency.

It also comes after the planned live broadcast of the execution by firing squad of soldier Nidal Malik Hasan was canceled.

Both cases have intensified the discussion about the procedures used to apply the death penalty in the United States.

Gavin Newsom Proposes Replacing the Death Penalty with Life Imprisonment in California

While other states continue to apply the death penalty, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed on Thursday, November 5, commuting all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The proposal affects the 548 prisoners who are on California's death row and represents one of the most far-reaching initiatives of its kind in the United States.

"I am taking this action because I firmly believe that execution with state approval is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes us all," Newsom said in an open letter, according to EFE.

The announcement contrasts with the three executions carried out on the same day in Indiana, Florida, and Alabama, amid the national debate over the application of the death penalty.