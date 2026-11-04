Newsom Challenges ICE: Threatens Arrests if Agency Interferes in California Elections
Posted on 11/03/26 at 19:00
- Newsom warns against illegal interference.
- Courts rejected excluding thousands of ballots.
- California offers electoral assistance in Spanish.
California Governor Gavin Newsom warned on Tuesday, November 3, that the state will seek to detain and prosecute federal agents who illegally interfere with the elections.
The statement responded to a message from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), which threatened to pursue those who vote illegally, according to EFE.
Newsom conveyed the warning to the agents: if they act outside the law at polling stations, they will face criminal consequences.
The exchange heightened tension during a decisive day, with control of Congress in the background and disputes over thousands of ballots.
Dispute Over 20,000 Votes Increases Tension
🔴 BREAKING |
Governor @GavinNewsom accuses the Trump administration of trying to «nullify 20,000 California votes and intimidate election workers» a day before the elections.
He warns that anyone who interferes «will be prosecuted». #Elections2026 #California https://t.co/3IDJ2lR40G
— Usa en Vivo 🇺🇸 (@usaenvivo_) November 2, 2026
The confrontation has an immediate precedent: the Department of Justice’s attempts to exclude around 20,000 ballots due to suspicions about the citizenship of their recipients.
According to the governor’s office, these attempts were judicially rejected three times during the week leading up to the elections.
The state government maintains that the federal accusations contained errors and that the judicial decisions allowed those ballots to remain in the electoral process.
This rejection does not equate to a general resolution on any future complaint: each claim requires evidence and review by the competent authorities.
Measures California Took to Protect Ballots
California reinforced its response with laws aimed at protecting ballots, electoral records, and equipment used before certifying results.
Among the sanctioned behaviors are the irregular seizure of electoral materials and certain interference with the delivery of mail-in ballots.
Newsom also recalled that a presidential pardon does not eliminate a conviction for state crimes, a central argument in his warning to potential offenders.
These provisions support the governor’s position, although any specific accusation will depend on the facts and the corresponding judicial procedure.
The Warning Does Not Confirm Arrests of Agents
Newsom’s message poses a conditioned response to illegal interference; it does not constitute, in itself, the announcement of arrests already made.
It also does not allow us to conclude that any federal presence at a polling station automatically implies a crime or justifies an arrest.
The California Prosecutor’s Office recognizes that federal agents have the power to enforce federal laws, but they must do so legally and respect civil rights.
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For Hispanic voters, distinguishing between political threats, documented actions, and verified complaints is essential in the face of messages that can generate fear.
How to Report Electoral Intimidation in California
Those who suffer intimidation or detect possible irregularities can inform election staff and file a complaint with the Secretary of State.
The Spanish-language hotline is 800-232-8682, a resource for reporting problems related to exercising the right to vote. sos.ca.gov
The state prosecutor’s office also receives reports on possible abuses by federal agents, including electoral interference, with photographs or videos as support.
Filing a complaint does not guarantee an investigation or a charge; in cases of violence or an emergency, authorities indicate calling 911
SOURCE: EFE, El independiente