Newsom warns against illegal interference.

Courts rejected excluding thousands of ballots.

California offers electoral assistance in Spanish.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned on Tuesday, November 3, that the state will seek to detain and prosecute federal agents who illegally interfere with the elections.

The statement responded to a message from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), which threatened to pursue those who vote illegally, according to EFE.

Newsom conveyed the warning to the agents: if they act outside the law at polling stations, they will face criminal consequences.

The exchange heightened tension during a decisive day, with control of Congress in the background and disputes over thousands of ballots.

Dispute Over 20,000 Votes Increases Tension

🔴 BREAKING | Governor @GavinNewsom accuses the Trump administration of trying to «nullify 20,000 California votes and intimidate election workers» a day before the elections. He warns that anyone who interferes «will be prosecuted». #Elections2026 #California https://t.co/3IDJ2lR40G — Usa en Vivo 🇺🇸 (@usaenvivo_) November 2, 2026



The confrontation has an immediate precedent: the Department of Justice’s attempts to exclude around 20,000 ballots due to suspicions about the citizenship of their recipients.

According to the governor’s office, these attempts were judicially rejected three times during the week leading up to the elections.

The state government maintains that the federal accusations contained errors and that the judicial decisions allowed those ballots to remain in the electoral process.

This rejection does not equate to a general resolution on any future complaint: each claim requires evidence and review by the competent authorities.