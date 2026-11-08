Mother receives seven consecutive life sentences.

DNA identified the biological father.

Hospital alerted authorities after birth.

A Muskogee County, Oklahoma, judge imposed seven consecutive life sentences on Cherie Walker, whose 11-year-old daughter gave birth after suffering sexual abuse.

The sentence was handed down on Friday, October 30, 2026. The court record shows a life sentence for each of the seven charges.

Walker, 34, was found guilty on July 17 of enabling child sexual abuse and six counts of negligence.

The sentences must be served consecutively. The ruling also punishes the responsibility of the person who should have protected the minor.

Hospital Alerted About Unassisted Birth

Mother sentenced to 7 consecutive life terms after her 11-year-old daughter gives birth at home to her husband’s baby https://t.co/GwVIYkrNAl — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 2, 2026



The investigation began in August 2025, when the girl arrived at a hospital after giving birth at the family home.

According to reports, she had not received prenatal care and the birth occurred without medical assistance, circumstances that prompted authorities to intervene.

Medical staff alerted authorities about what happened. That warning allowed investigators to look into the abuse and the conditions of neglect within the home.

The prosecution described the deep harm suffered by the girl. This publication omits her identity to protect her privacy.