Eight people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle invaded a sidewalk in Arlington Heights. Authorities identified the driver as a 60-year-old man.

A driver struck 10 people in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 7, after driving up onto a sidewalk, according to local authorities.

Eight people ended up hospitalized, and it is still unknown what prompted the hit-and-run, as well as the severity of the injuries.

Hit-and-Run in Los Angeles Leaves Eight Hospitalized

🛑🚨#Breakingnews #accidente 🛑🚨 breaking news, severe accident in the city of MID CITY where a driver, according to people around who saw the accident, was going at high speed and struck several people in front on Washington and 10th Ave. https://t.co/cRbuKgFOTn — noticias en la calle (@Noticiasecalle1) November 7, 2026

The incident occurred around 12:51 p.m. in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood located in central Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the vehicle invaded a sidewalk where a group of pedestrians were standing.

Emergency teams responded to the scene to attend to the victims and determine who needed medical attention at a hospital.

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– The fact: Rescuers treated 10 people, eight of whom were taken to hospitals.

– The unknown: Authorities have not yet released the identities of those affected or information about their health status.

So far, it has also not been reported whether any of the hospitalized individuals have life-threatening injuries.