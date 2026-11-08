Driver Plows into Multiple People in Los Angeles: Motive Still Unknown
Posted on 11/08/26 at 15:19
Eight people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle invaded a sidewalk in Arlington Heights. Authorities identified the driver as a 60-year-old man.
A driver struck 10 people in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 7, after driving up onto a sidewalk, according to local authorities.
Eight people ended up hospitalized, and it is still unknown what prompted the hit-and-run, as well as the severity of the injuries.
Hit-and-Run in Los Angeles Leaves Eight Hospitalized
🛑🚨#Breakingnews #accidente 🛑🚨 breaking news, severe accident in the city of MID CITY where a driver, according to people around who saw the accident, was going at high speed and struck several people in front on Washington and 10th Ave. https://t.co/cRbuKgFOTn
— noticias en la calle (@Noticiasecalle1) November 7, 2026
The incident occurred around 12:51 p.m. in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood located in central Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the vehicle invaded a sidewalk where a group of pedestrians were standing.
Emergency teams responded to the scene to attend to the victims and determine who needed medical attention at a hospital.
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– The fact: Rescuers treated 10 people, eight of whom were taken to hospitals.
– The unknown: Authorities have not yet released the identities of those affected or information about their health status.
So far, it has also not been reported whether any of the hospitalized individuals have life-threatening injuries.
What is Known About the Driver Who Struck the Pedestrians?
🚨#LosAngeles: Well shit, I took an hour and a half nap and wake up a driver reportedly suffering from a medical emergency, ran down 10 people in front of the “Superior Grocers” in the 4000 block of Washington Blvd. 8 people were transported to a local hospital per early information.
— CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) November 7, 2026
The Los Angeles Police Department identified the vehicle's driver as a 60-year-old man, although they did not reveal his name.
Authorities have also not provided details about his health status or the circumstances that led to the car ending up on the sidewalk.
For now, the available information does not allow us to determine whether the driver lost control, suffered a medical emergency, or acted deliberately.
– The limit: No cause for the hit-and-run has been confirmed, and there is not enough evidence to attribute a specific intention to the driver.
The lack of information about the circumstances of the incident leaves questions open about how the hit-and-run occurred and what triggered it.
Another Hit-and-Run Leaves One Dead and 22 Injured in North Carolina
The Los Angeles incident occurred on the same Saturday that another driver struck a group of cyclists in North Carolina.
In Wake County, a 76-year-old man caused the death of a cyclist and left 22 other people injured.
According to initial information, authorities linked the second incident to the driver's alleged diminished faculties.
– The difference: While in North Carolina a possible cause was indicated, in Los Angeles the cause of the hit-and-run has still not been determined.
There is no information to suggest any connection between the two events, beyond having occurred during the same day.
Traffic Accidents in the United States: 2026 Figures
The incidents occur in a country where road safety continues to be a problem that causes thousands of deaths each year.
During the first six months of 2026, the United States recorded 18,460 fatalities related to traffic incidents.
The figure shows a 2% year-over-year decrease, although it reflects the magnitude of the risks faced by drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
– In numbers: More than 100 people die daily from traffic incidents in the United States, according to the provided data.
These statistics provide context on road safety, but they do not allow us to determine the specific causes of the hit-and-run in Arlington Heights.
What's next: The medical condition of the injured and the circumstances that led the driver to invade the sidewalk remain to be determined.