44% Say They Will Vote Against Trump in Midterm Elections
Posted on 10/28/26 at 09:30
A Marist/NPR/PBS News poll shows a wide gap between those seeking to reject the president and those who want to support him.
Independents and the cost of living appear to be important factors ahead of November 3. 44% of likely voters say their vote in the midterm elections will be against Donald Trump, compared to 21% who intend to support him, according to a Marist/NPR/PBS News poll released on Tuesday, October 27.
Why it matters: The 23-point difference reflects the weight of Trump in elections where he is not on the ballot, but control of Congress is at stake.
Trump: 44% Will Vote Against Him in Midterm Elections
New Poll Shows 44% of Voters Casting Midterm Ballots Against Trump https://t.co/40Frr7hcQv
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 27, 2026
The difference is especially marked among independent voters, a group that does not necessarily identify with the two main political parties. According to Marist, independent voters who say they will vote against Trump outnumber those who say they will use their vote to support him by more than three times.
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The fact: The remaining 35% of likely voters did not identify with either of those two responses, according to the provided percentages. The poll also shows that Democrats lead Republicans by eight percentage points in congressional vote intention. This measurement corresponds to national party preference and does not determine how seats will be distributed in each district or state.
Cost of Living Barely Surpasses Democracy
Economic concerns occupy the top spot among electoral priorities, as numerous families continue to evaluate their daily expenses. 34% of those surveyed cited the cost of living as their main concern, barely above the 33% who mentioned preserving democracy.
Other priorities: Immigration received 12%, while foreign policy and healthcare each registered 5%. The financial situation also influences the electoral context: 38% said their finances worsened during the last year. Another 44% claimed that their economic situation remained virtually the same. These results show the importance of economic conditions for voters.
Trump Records Near 60% Disapproval
The Marist results coincide with other indicators that show high disapproval of the president, although each measurement uses its own methodology. As of October 20, RealClearPolitics placed Trump’s approval at 38.4%, compared to 60.1% disapproval.
Other averages: The New York Times recorded 37% approval and 60% disapproval; Silver Bulletin, 37% and 60.4%, respectively. These figures measure the evaluation of presidential performance, not the direct intention to vote for Democratic or Republican candidates.
What Can Happen in the November 3 Elections?
The midterm elections will renew the entire House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate. The Marist poll was conducted between October 19 and 20, with 1,289 registered voters and a reported margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.
What’s next: On November 3, it will be known if the preferences reflected in the polls translate into changes in the composition of Congress. The main question is how much opinions on Trump will weigh against the candidates and specific issues in each contest.
Source: USA Today