A Marist/NPR/PBS News poll shows a wide gap between those seeking to reject the president and those who want to support him.

Independents and the cost of living appear to be important factors ahead of November 3. 44% of likely voters say their vote in the midterm elections will be against Donald Trump, compared to 21% who intend to support him, according to a Marist/NPR/PBS News poll released on Tuesday, October 27.

Why it matters: The 23-point difference reflects the weight of Trump in elections where he is not on the ballot, but control of Congress is at stake.

Trump: 44% Will Vote Against Him in Midterm Elections

New Poll Shows 44% of Voters Casting Midterm Ballots Against Trump https://t.co/40Frr7hcQv — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 27, 2026

The difference is especially marked among independent voters, a group that does not necessarily identify with the two main political parties. According to Marist, independent voters who say they will vote against Trump outnumber those who say they will use their vote to support him by more than three times.

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The fact: The remaining 35% of likely voters did not identify with either of those two responses, according to the provided percentages. The poll also shows that Democrats lead Republicans by eight percentage points in congressional vote intention. This measurement corresponds to national party preference and does not determine how seats will be distributed in each district or state.