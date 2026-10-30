Trump and Melania Celebrate Halloween at the White House: A Dance and a Flyover Surprise Guests
Posted on 10/29/26 at 20:41
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House with a candy giveaway that brought together families, officials, and military personnel. The presidential residence was transformed into an autumnal setting with dozens of pumpkins, lights, and children's activities. However, two moments particularly caught attention: a brief dance by the president and a flyover by Air Force One.
Why it matters: The celebration maintains an American presidential tradition and shows a more family-friendly side of the White House, amid pre-legislative election political activity.
Trump Celebrates Halloween with Melania.
WOW – HALLOWEEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE WAS AWKWARD.
TRUMP TRIED TO HOLD HANDS WITH MELANIA AGAIN AT 0:21.
SHE KIND OF GAVE HIM DAPS, THEN BEELINED IN.
WHAT A WEIRD END TO THIS EVENT. https://t.co/v6gLMzCzPL
— Donk Media (@donkoclock) October 29, 2026
Trump joined the celebration after participating in a campaign rally in South Carolina, while his wife accompanied him in handing out chocolates near the South Lawn. Attendees included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
Children arrived dressed as dinosaurs, wizards, police officers, and historical figures. Some even represented former U.S. presidents, such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. One of the most curious moments occurred when Trump signed what appeared to be a reproduction of the Declaration of Independence carried by one of the participants.
Melania Trump and the Halloween Decorations at the Presidential Residence
Trump and Melania pass out candy to Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller’s kids at the White House Halloween.
Donald almost hit a child in the face with a basket at 0:41. https://t.co/720mml3WRH
— Donk Media (@donkoclock) October 29, 2026
Melania Trump chose a brown Noor Hammour trench coat and Manolo Blahnik heels to accompany the president during the celebration. A large pumpkin provided by the Department of Agriculture became one of the main attractions and served as a backdrop for family photos.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: U.S. Deploys Air Defense in Mar-a-Lago at Secret Service Request
The decorations included orange and reddish tones, as well as a representation of the Harvest Moon, related to autumn traditions. Spaces with coloring books, toys, and science experiments were also set up. Visitors received small pumpkins and apples as souvenirs.
Trump Dances on Halloween and the Air Force One Surprises Guests
Music was provided by Strolling Strings, a string ensemble from the Air Force, which played Halloween melodies and classical pieces. During the presentation, Trump performed some dance moves in front of the guests, adding a spontaneous moment to the traditional candy giveaway. Another striking scene occurred when Air Force One flew over the White House grounds, prompting applause from those who witnessed the presidential plane's passage.
What's next: The White House will continue with its schedule of official activities, while Halloween will be celebrated again across the United States on October 31, with costumes, candy, and family gatherings.
Sources: Efe, Univision