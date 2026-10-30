United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House with a candy giveaway that brought together families, officials, and military personnel. The presidential residence was transformed into an autumnal setting with dozens of pumpkins, lights, and children's activities. However, two moments particularly caught attention: a brief dance by the president and a flyover by Air Force One.

Why it matters: The celebration maintains an American presidential tradition and shows a more family-friendly side of the White House, amid pre-legislative election political activity.

Trump Celebrates Halloween with Melania.

WOW – HALLOWEEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE WAS AWKWARD. TRUMP TRIED TO HOLD HANDS WITH MELANIA AGAIN AT 0:21. SHE KIND OF GAVE HIM DAPS, THEN BEELINED IN. WHAT A WEIRD END TO THIS EVENT. https://t.co/v6gLMzCzPL — Donk Media (@donkoclock) October 29, 2026

Trump joined the celebration after participating in a campaign rally in South Carolina, while his wife accompanied him in handing out chocolates near the South Lawn. Attendees included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Children arrived dressed as dinosaurs, wizards, police officers, and historical figures. Some even represented former U.S. presidents, such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. One of the most curious moments occurred when Trump signed what appeared to be a reproduction of the Declaration of Independence carried by one of the participants.

Melania Trump and the Halloween Decorations at the Presidential Residence