Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of «Tyranny» and Issues Warning Ahead of Elections
Posted on 10/30/26 at 10:00
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the campaign trail this Thursday, October 29, with harsh criticism of President Donald Trump. During an event in Macon, Georgia, Harris described the country's political situation as "tyranny" and called for greater voter participation on November 3.
The former presidential candidate argued that Americans have the opportunity to exercise their power through the ballot box in elections that will renew Congress. Her intervention comes as Republicans and Democrats intensify their campaigns in Georgia, one of the states with key contests for the Senate and governorship.
Kamala Harris Lashes Out at Trump and Calls for Election Participation
Harris acknowledged that the last 18 months have been marked by frustration, anger, and uncertainty among those who reject the policies of the Republican government. However, she assured that the time had come to transform this discontent into political participation, appealing to American constitutional principles.
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The former vice president argued that the country's founders established mechanisms to prevent the concentration of power and ensure the functioning of institutions. Her statements represent a direct criticism of Trump, although the White House and Republicans maintain different positions on policies and presidential decisions.
Why is Georgia Key to the Midterm Elections?
Kamala Harris launches into key state of Georgia in the final stretch of the campaign: urges voting against Trump's "tyranny" https://t.co/cOEA8GHwO1
— Eduard Ribas Admetlla (@eduribbas) October 29, 2026
Georgia is home to two relevant contests: the re-election of Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and the dispute for the state governorship. Democrats are also backing Keisha Lance Bottoms, who seeks to become the first African American woman elected governor of Georgia. The state supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but continues to be the scene of intense competition between both parties.
The campaign has also featured the participation of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who visited Georgia to support their respective candidates. Senator Ossoff faces Republican Mike Collins, while Bottoms competes against Rick Jackson to succeed Governor Brian Kemp.
What's at Stake for Trump and the Democrats?
Why it matters: Congress is up for grabs.
The fact: Georgia is home to decisive contests.
The process: Voting takes place on November 3.
What you can do: Check your polling stations.
The elections will determine the composition of both chambers of Congress and their ability to pass laws, budgets, and oversee the federal government. For Trump, maintaining Republican majorities would facilitate his legislative agenda. For Democrats, regaining seats would expand their possibilities for scrutinizing the Executive. Harris also keeps open the possibility of competing again for the presidency in 2028, although she has not yet announced a candidacy.
Sources: Efe, El Universal