Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the campaign trail this Thursday, October 29, with harsh criticism of President Donald Trump. During an event in Macon, Georgia, Harris described the country's political situation as "tyranny" and called for greater voter participation on November 3.

The former presidential candidate argued that Americans have the opportunity to exercise their power through the ballot box in elections that will renew Congress. Her intervention comes as Republicans and Democrats intensify their campaigns in Georgia, one of the states with key contests for the Senate and governorship.

Kamala Harris Lashes Out at Trump and Calls for Election Participation

Harris acknowledged that the last 18 months have been marked by frustration, anger, and uncertainty among those who reject the policies of the Republican government. However, she assured that the time had come to transform this discontent into political participation, appealing to American constitutional principles.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump and Melania celebrate Halloween at the White House: a dance and a surprise flyover stun guests

The former vice president argued that the country's founders established mechanisms to prevent the concentration of power and ensure the functioning of institutions. Her statements represent a direct criticism of Trump, although the White House and Republicans maintain different positions on policies and presidential decisions.