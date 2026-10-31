Tragedy in the Bronx: Lithium Battery Sparks Fatal Fire, Leaves Family Fighting for Life
Posted on 10/30/26 at 22:14
A 11-year-old boy died and four family members remain in critical condition after a fire sparked by a lithium battery in the Bronx, New York. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed on Thursday, October 29, that the fire began while an electric scooter was charging.
The victim was identified as Zion Maine, while his father, brother, and two other family members remain hospitalized, according to CBS News.
Why it matters: The tragedy reignites concerns over lithium batteries, which have been responsible for hundreds of fires in New York during 2026.
How Did the Fatal Fire in the Bronx Begin?
Families heartbroken after lithium-ion battery fire in the Bronx killed boy, left others fighting for their lives
🎤 @MackRosenberg reports https://t.co/PMJmbj5Lsf
— 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) October 29, 2026
The fire occurred on Wednesday in an 11th-floor apartment, where an electric scooter was charging in the kitchen, near the main entrance. According to firefighters, the battery caught fire, and the flames blocked the exit, trapping residents inside the apartment.
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The scooter had been a gift for Courtney Maine, the father of the deceased boy, who also suffered severe injuries during the emergency. Rescue teams had to navigate through the fire to reach the victims in an operation that put their own lives at risk.
Who Are the Victims of the New York Fire?
An 11-year-old boy died and four others were critically injured in a NYC apartment fire sparked by an e-bike battery, Mayor Mamdani says.
READ MORE: https://t.co/wQ4MQ2bkaJ https://t.co/GzMqqEb236
— The National Desk (@TND) October 29, 2026
CBS identified the four injured as Courtney Maine, his 15-year-old son CJ, Syida Admas, and 16-year-old Jamaree. The four remained in critical condition as authorities investigated the circumstances that allowed the fire to spread so quickly.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the risks faced by firefighters and called for new solutions. He also noted that e-bikes represent a vital work tool for many New Yorkers, so any measures must consider this reality.
Lithium Batteries: New York Records 401 Fires in 2026
🚨 Boy killed, 4 family members critically injured in Bronx apartment fire https://t.co/hVuEe7Yv21
🎤 @glennschuck reports
📸 Glenn Schuck, Citizen App https://t.co/fMZTvlj71D
— 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) October 28, 2026
The fact: New York has accumulated 401 lithium battery-related fires in 2026, according to FDNY figures cited by CBS. These incidents have resulted in six deaths and over 70 injuries, with the number of fires exceeding the previous record by more than 100.
The process: Lithium-ion batteries can suffer from uncontrolled overheating, releasing flammable gases and causing rapidly spreading fires. The danger increases when devices are damaged, use incompatible chargers, or remain connected near combustible materials and escape routes.
How to Prevent Lithium Battery Fires at Home
What can you do?: Firefighters recommend charging these devices in safe, designated outdoor areas, always following the manufacturer’s instructions. If they must be charged inside a home, they should never be placed in front of doors, hallways, stairs, or other escape routes. It’s also important to use certified and compatible chargers, avoid modified batteries, and immediately stop using them if they show signs of swelling, excessive heat, or unusual odors.
Sources: Efe, Infobae