A 11-year-old boy died and four family members remain in critical condition after a fire sparked by a lithium battery in the Bronx, New York. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed on Thursday, October 29, that the fire began while an electric scooter was charging.

The victim was identified as Zion Maine, while his father, brother, and two other family members remain hospitalized, according to CBS News.

Why it matters: The tragedy reignites concerns over lithium batteries, which have been responsible for hundreds of fires in New York during 2026.

How Did the Fatal Fire in the Bronx Begin?

Families heartbroken after lithium-ion battery fire in the Bronx killed boy, left others fighting for their lives 🎤 @MackRosenberg reports https://t.co/PMJmbj5Lsf — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) October 29, 2026

The fire occurred on Wednesday in an 11th-floor apartment, where an electric scooter was charging in the kitchen, near the main entrance. According to firefighters, the battery caught fire, and the flames blocked the exit, trapping residents inside the apartment.

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The scooter had been a gift for Courtney Maine, the father of the deceased boy, who also suffered severe injuries during the emergency. Rescue teams had to navigate through the fire to reach the victims in an operation that put their own lives at risk.