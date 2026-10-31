Christa Pike describes constant physical and emotional pain after failed execution.

She survived two doses of a lethal injection drug during one execution attempt.

She developed pneumonia and a blood clot during her hospitalization.

Christa Pike has spoken out about her failed execution. The Tennessee death row inmate released her first public statement on Friday, October 30, describing the physical and emotional pain she continues to experience after surviving an execution attempt involving two doses of a lethal injection drug on September 30.

In her first statement since the incident, dictated to her attorneys and reported by US media outlets, Pike described the lasting effects of the failed procedure, according to the EFE news agency.

«There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak,» she said.

Pike also addressed the emotional toll of the experience, explaining that her suffering extends beyond the physical complications.

«And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul,» she added in the statement released by her legal team.

Christa Pike Developed Pneumonia and a Blood Clot After Failed Execution

After surviving the lethal injection attempt, Pike was transported to a hospital, where she remained unconscious for several days.

During her hospitalization, she developed pneumonia and a blood clot in one arm, adding to the complications she continues to face.

Although Pike said her condition has gradually improved, she acknowledged that her recovery remains difficult and painful.

She said she is getting stronger but emphasized that «healing is not the same as being okay.»