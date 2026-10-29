Obama Mocks Trump’s Response to White House Cheesecake Factory Joke
Posted on 10/29/26 at 19:00
- Obama mocks Trump and his response to his joke about the White House decor.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded from a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.
- Trump defended his White House renovations during an Ohio rally.
Former President Barack Obama again mocked Donald Trump, accusing him of having "mobilized his entire administration" to respond to a joke about the decor of the White House. Obama made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, according to EFE and HolaNews.
Drawing laughter from the crowd, the Democrat revisited Trump's reaction to his comparison of the presidential residence to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. The exchange took place just days before the November 3 midterm elections.
Obama questioned why Trump and members of his administration were focusing on the joke rather than addressing Democratic criticism of the economy and the rising cost of living.
The Cheesecake Factory Joke That Sparked the Trump-Obama Exchange
The controversy began the previous Saturday when Obama joked that Trump had decorated the White House "as if Saddam Hussein had opened a Cheesecake Factory," referring to the restaurant chain's elaborate interior design.
During his Atlanta speech, the former president joked about which part of the comparison had offended Trump the most. His remarks drew laughter from the crowd at the campaign event.
"The president wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn't bother him. But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comments," Obama said.
The Democrat thus turned Trump's reaction into another campaign criticism after the president publicly disparaged him over his remarks about the White House renovations.
Obama Mocks Trump Over Bessent's Cheesecake Factory Visit and Inflation
Obama also referred to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who visited a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Monday and spoke to reporters in response to the controversy, according to EFE.
The visit prompted Obama to characterize the Trump administration's reaction as a government-wide response to his joke. That description reflected the former president's criticism of how the administration handled the exchange.
"They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke, not to inflation, but to that joke," Obama told the rally crowd.
The former president connected his remarks to Democratic criticism of Trump's economic policies. During the campaign, Democrats have attributed rising inflation in part to the effects of the war in Iran.
Trump Defends White House Renovations at Ohio Rally
On Monday, Trump called Obama "stupid" over the Cheesecake Factory comparison and argued that his remarks demonstrated why, in Trump's view, he had been a "terrible president."
Trump returned to the subject on Wednesday during a campaign rally in Ohio, where he defended the renovations to the presidential residence as necessary maintenance work.
"You can't have a White House with cracked and broken stone, faulty joints, peeling paint, dirt everywhere, and stone in poor condition," Trump said.
Obama Campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia
Obama's Georgia appearance was intended to support Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's reelection campaign. Democrats are seeking to retain the Senate seat in a state central to the congressional elections.
The former president also endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms in her campaign for governor. His appearance combined support for both Democratic candidates with renewed criticism of Trump in the final days before the midterm elections.