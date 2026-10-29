Obama mocks Trump and his response to his joke about the White House decor.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded from a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

Trump defended his White House renovations during an Ohio rally.

Former President Barack Obama again mocked Donald Trump, accusing him of having "mobilized his entire administration" to respond to a joke about the decor of the White House. Obama made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, according to EFE and HolaNews.

Drawing laughter from the crowd, the Democrat revisited Trump's reaction to his comparison of the presidential residence to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. The exchange took place just days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Obama questioned why Trump and members of his administration were focusing on the joke rather than addressing Democratic criticism of the economy and the rising cost of living.

The Cheesecake Factory Joke That Sparked the Trump-Obama Exchange

The controversy began the previous Saturday when Obama joked that Trump had decorated the White House "as if Saddam Hussein had opened a Cheesecake Factory," referring to the restaurant chain's elaborate interior design.

During his Atlanta speech, the former president joked about which part of the comparison had offended Trump the most. His remarks drew laughter from the crowd at the campaign event.

"The president wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn't bother him. But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comments," Obama said.

The Democrat thus turned Trump's reaction into another campaign criticism after the president publicly disparaged him over his remarks about the White House renovations.