Trump Calls Obama «Stupid» Over White House Renovation Joke
Posted on 10/26/26 at 23:00
- Trump defended his White House renovations and other projects in Washington.
- Obama criticized the president’s decorating choices and priorities.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also responded to the former Democratic president.
Donald Trump called Barack Obama «stupid» after the former president mocked his White House renovations. According to EFE, Trump made the remarks on Monday, October 26, while traveling to Mississippi for a campaign event.
«He doesn’t understand, because Obama is not a smart guy. The way he ran the country… only a stupid person would run the country that way,» Trump told reporters.
Trump’s response followed Obama’s comparison of the White House decor to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant, a chain known for its elaborate interiors and generous portions.
Trump Calls Obama «Stupid» and Defends White House Renovations
Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: «He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president» https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026
Trump insisted that his renovation projects aim to preserve a building he considers «a symbol of the United States.» Defending the work, he said the presidential residence «must be properly maintained and painted.»
Among the changes undertaken by Trump are the construction of a helipad and a controversial ballroom. Obama also criticized the paving of the White House Rose Garden and modifications to the South Lawn.
«Saying it’s a Cheesecake Factory just shows why you were a terrible president,» Trump added, continuing his criticism of his Democratic predecessor.
Obama Criticizes Trump’s Gold Decor and Priorities
Trump started an unnecessary war with Iran
— Barack Obama https://t.co/JMIaZFr2hE
— Stock Precision (@Stock_Precision) October 25, 2026
Obama made the remarks that sparked Trump’s response on Saturday during a campaign rally in Ohio. There, the former president used the White House renovations to question Trump’s priorities.
«He has the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Gold everywhere. What’s with all the gold?» Obama said, according to EFE.
Obama connected his criticism to the cost of living, a major concern among American voters. «So it’s clear that he’s not focused on lowering prices,» he told the crowd.
His remarks focused on two issues: the changes to the presidential residence and what he sees as Trump’s lack of attention to Americans’ economic challenges.
Trump vs Obama: Bessent Responds From a Cheesecake Factory
Trump started an unnecessary war with Iran
— Barack Obama https://t.co/JMIaZFr2hE
— Stock Precision (@Stock_Precision) October 25, 2026
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also weighed in on the Trump-Obama dispute. On Monday, he visited a Cheesecake Factory restaurant near the White House, where he ate a cheeseburger and criticized the former president.
«This is the man who built a museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb,» Bessent said, referring to the Obama Presidential Center, which opened last summer in Chicago.
With that comparison, Bessent redirected the debate over architecture and decor toward Obama’s own presidential project. His visit to the restaurant added another chapter to the exchange between the Trump administration and the former Democratic president.
Trump vs Obama: A Dispute Amid the Midterm Election Campaign
The Trump-Obama confrontation comes just over a week before the November 3 midterm elections, when Americans will vote to renew Congress. Trump made his remarks while traveling to attend campaign events.
According to EFE, polls suggest a favorable outlook for Democrats amid voter dissatisfaction over the war in Iran and the high cost of living, particularly gasoline prices.