Trump Calls Obama «Stupid» Over White House Renovation Joke

Trump defended his White House renovations and other projects in Washington.

Obama criticized the president’s decorating choices and priorities.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also responded to the former Democratic president.

Donald Trump called Barack Obama «stupid» after the former president mocked his White House renovations. According to EFE, Trump made the remarks on Monday, October 26, while traveling to Mississippi for a campaign event.

«He doesn’t understand, because Obama is not a smart guy. The way he ran the country… only a stupid person would run the country that way,» Trump told reporters.

Trump’s response followed Obama’s comparison of the White House decor to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant, a chain known for its elaborate interiors and generous portions.

Trump Calls Obama «Stupid» and Defends White House Renovations

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: «He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president» https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

Trump insisted that his renovation projects aim to preserve a building he considers «a symbol of the United States.» Defending the work, he said the presidential residence «must be properly maintained and painted.»

Among the changes undertaken by Trump are the construction of a helipad and a controversial ballroom. Obama also criticized the paving of the White House Rose Garden and modifications to the South Lawn.

«Saying it’s a Cheesecake Factory just shows why you were a terrible president,» Trump added, continuing his criticism of his Democratic predecessor.