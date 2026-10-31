Democrats Lead in Early Voting Participation in States with Party Registration
Posted on 10/31/26 at 13:45
- Democrats lead in early voting participation according to party registration records
- Voter affiliation does not reveal supported candidates
- Eight African American candidates seek to win governorships
Democrats are ahead in early voting participation. Voters registered as Democrats account for 44.6% of the early ballots reported by 27 states with party registration, compared to 31.3% for Republicans, according to data from the University of Florida’s Electoral Laboratory collected by EFE.
This balance corresponds to 18,103,869 votes registered as of Wednesday, October 28, six days before the November 3 legislative elections, which will define control of the US Congress.
These figures show the affiliation of those who have already participated, not the direction of their votes. Therefore, this difference does not constitute an advantage in results, nor does it allow determining which candidates will receive these ballots.
Democrats Lead in Early Voting: Over 36.5 Million Votes Cast
Nationally, more than 36.5 million early ballots have been cast: approximately 18.7 million in person and 17.8 million by mail, according to the university’s collection cited by EFE.
The institution continuously updates its records. The party and demographic breakdowns cover different groups of states, so their percentages do not necessarily describe all participants in the country.
In the 14 states that provide age information, people over 65 years old account for 48.1% of early voting participation. The 41-65 age group represents 35.8%.
Those under 25 years old make up 5%. In the eight territories with gender data, women account for 54.1% of early voters, compared with 44.2% for men.
Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina provide data on race and ethnicity. In these four states, white voters represent 59.6%, African Americans 28%, and Hispanics 2.8%.
Democrats Lead in Early Voting: Projections on Congressional Control
According to the Decision Desk HQ balance collected by EFE on Wednesday, Democrats have an 80% chance of securing a majority in the House of Representatives and a 57% chance of regaining the Senate.
These estimates are projections, not election results. Tuesday’s update placed the Democratic probability for the House at 79%, while maintaining the same percentage for the Senate.
The elections will renew all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats, including those left vacant by Marco Rubio and JD Vance when they assumed their current positions.
Trump Conditions Acceptance of Result
During his campaign day in Texas on Tuesday, Donald Trump was asked whether he would respect the outcome of the legislative elections, regardless of the winning party. «I will, if they are clean elections,» he responded.
The president participated in two rallies to mobilize the Republican electorate. In Corpus Christi, he defended his energy policy and highlighted the arrival of Venezuelan oil as part of the agreement between Washington and Caracas.
Governorships with Possible Historic Milestones
Governors will also be elected in 36 states. Eight African American candidates are competing for these positions, including Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat from Georgia, and Lisa Demuth, a Republican from Minnesota, EFE reported.
Either of them could become the first African American woman to be elected governor. Demuth could also be the first African American Republican to reach a governorship through the polls.