Democrats lead in early voting participation according to party registration records

Voter affiliation does not reveal supported candidates

Eight African American candidates seek to win governorships

Democrats are ahead in early voting participation. Voters registered as Democrats account for 44.6% of the early ballots reported by 27 states with party registration, compared to 31.3% for Republicans, according to data from the University of Florida’s Electoral Laboratory collected by EFE.

This balance corresponds to 18,103,869 votes registered as of Wednesday, October 28, six days before the November 3 legislative elections, which will define control of the US Congress.

These figures show the affiliation of those who have already participated, not the direction of their votes. Therefore, this difference does not constitute an advantage in results, nor does it allow determining which candidates will receive these ballots.

Democrats Lead in Early Voting: Over 36.5 Million Votes Cast

Nationally, more than 36.5 million early ballots have been cast: approximately 18.7 million in person and 17.8 million by mail, according to the university’s collection cited by EFE.

The institution continuously updates its records. The party and demographic breakdowns cover different groups of states, so their percentages do not necessarily describe all participants in the country.

In the 14 states that provide age information, people over 65 years old account for 48.1% of early voting participation. The 41-65 age group represents 35.8%.

Those under 25 years old make up 5%. In the eight territories with gender data, women account for 54.1% of early voters, compared with 44.2% for men.

Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina provide data on race and ethnicity. In these four states, white voters represent 59.6%, African Americans 28%, and Hispanics 2.8%.