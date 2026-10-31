Polls indicate challenges for Republicans in Georgia midterm elections 2026.

More than 2.3 million voters have already cast their ballots.

Inflation and gasoline prices are major concerns for voters.

The 2026 Georgia midterm elections are shaping up to be closely watched contests for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Georgia, one of the country’s most competitive states, voted for Trump in 2024 but now faces closely contested races ahead of the November 3 elections.

According to a report by Eduard Ribas i Admetlla for the EFE news agency, recent polls show Democrats performing strongly in the state’s Senate race while the gubernatorial contest remains competitive.

Georgia’s electoral importance has prompted Trump to visit the state twice in two weeks. Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also attended campaign events aimed at encouraging Democratic voter participation.

«Republicans are disappointed. Trump promised to lower prices, and it was obviously a deception,» David, a Democratic volunteer canvassing neighborhoods in Macon, told EFE.

What Do the Georgia Midterm Election Polls Show?

Recent polls show Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff leading Republican challenger Mike Collins as Ossoff seeks reelection to the US Senate.

Ossoff has emerged as a prominent figure within the Democratic Party, with his name mentioned in discussions about potential presidential candidates for 2028.

To gain control of the Senate, Democrats would need to defend their seats in Georgia and Michigan while flipping four Republican-held seats in other competitive states.

In the governor’s race, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is seeking to become Georgia’s first female governor and its first Black governor. Polls show a closely contested race against Republican Rick Jackson.