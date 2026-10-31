Georgia May Turn Against Trump: Polls Forecast Republican Setback in Elections
Posted on 10/30/26 at 23:30
- Polls indicate challenges for Republicans in Georgia midterm elections 2026.
- More than 2.3 million voters have already cast their ballots.
- Inflation and gasoline prices are major concerns for voters.
The 2026 Georgia midterm elections are shaping up to be closely watched contests for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Georgia, one of the country’s most competitive states, voted for Trump in 2024 but now faces closely contested races ahead of the November 3 elections.
According to a report by Eduard Ribas i Admetlla for the EFE news agency, recent polls show Democrats performing strongly in the state’s Senate race while the gubernatorial contest remains competitive.
Georgia’s electoral importance has prompted Trump to visit the state twice in two weeks. Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also attended campaign events aimed at encouraging Democratic voter participation.
«Republicans are disappointed. Trump promised to lower prices, and it was obviously a deception,» David, a Democratic volunteer canvassing neighborhoods in Macon, told EFE.
What Do the Georgia Midterm Election Polls Show?
Recent polls show Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff leading Republican challenger Mike Collins as Ossoff seeks reelection to the US Senate.
Ossoff has emerged as a prominent figure within the Democratic Party, with his name mentioned in discussions about potential presidential candidates for 2028.
To gain control of the Senate, Democrats would need to defend their seats in Georgia and Michigan while flipping four Republican-held seats in other competitive states.
In the governor’s race, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is seeking to become Georgia’s first female governor and its first Black governor. Polls show a closely contested race against Republican Rick Jackson.
Why Georgia Remains a Key Battleground in US Elections
Georgia has become one of the nation’s most competitive electoral states after decades of Republican dominance.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris in Georgia in 2024 by approximately 115,000 votes, while Joe Biden carried the state in 2020 by roughly 12,000 votes.
Population growth and economic development have reshaped the state’s political landscape. The Atlanta metropolitan area generally favors Democrats, while rural communities tend to support Republicans.
Georgia Early Voting Surpasses 2.3 Million Ballots
Black residents make up more than 30% of Georgia’s population, making their participation an important factor in the state’s electoral landscape.
Obama held a rally in Atlanta to encourage voter turnout. «Obama represents hope, faith, and class. He’s the best of the best; what we have now is garbage,» Patricia, an attendee, told EFE.
More than 2.3 million Georgians have already participated in early voting, surpassing the turnout record set during the 2022 midterm elections.
Although early voting totals do not indicate which candidates voters support, EFE reported higher participation in urban areas and more moderate turnout in rural communities.
Inflation and Gas Prices Shape Georgia’s Midterm Elections
Rising food costs and gasoline prices, partly attributed to the economic effects of the war in Iran, have become prominent issues in the campaign.
«Female voters in the counties of the Atlanta metropolitan area are often decisive. Gasoline and food prices are the main issues,» political scientist Kerwin Swint told EFE.
Trump has emphasized his economic agenda and announced a multimillion-dollar investment by Audi to build a manufacturing plant that he said would create thousands of jobs.
Meanwhile, Obama has criticized Trump’s presidential style, including a joke comparing the White House’s gold-colored decor to that of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants.
With competitive races and record early voting participation, Georgia is once again a central focus of the US midterm elections.