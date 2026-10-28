The Georgia Senate election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who has served since 2021, seeking a second term against Republican Mike Collins, who has represented Georgia's 10th Congressional District since 2023. If neither candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2026, according to Wikipedia. Here is a look at both candidates' positions, with equal coverage of each.

Why the Georgia Senate Election Matters

Decisions made by the US Senate affect many Latino families, including immigration policies, the cost of living, access to healthcare, and civil liberties. Although Hispanics represent a relatively small share of Georgia's electorate, the state was decided by approximately 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to UCLA LPPI.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis published September 10, 2026, Hispanics account for 6.7% of Georgia's eligible voters. Nationwide, approximately 39 million Hispanic Americans are expected to be eligible to vote in 2026, representing 16% of the electorate.

An October 27, 2026, report by Postindustrial indicates that Latino voters make up approximately 5% of Georgia's more than 8 million registered voters, citing the Secretary of State's Office. In Whitfield County, home to Dalton, nearly one-quarter of registered voters are Latino.

GALEO Impact Fund, a Latino advocacy organization, estimates that Georgia has more than 500,000 registered Latino voters. The organization reports that Latino voter turnout exceeded 57% in 2024 and that Latino voters accounted for 11% of the electorate in the 2025 Public Service Commission election. It also cites a 2024 UnidosUS survey indicating 64% support for Kamala Harris and 35% for Donald Trump among Georgia Latinos.

UCLA LPPI estimated in September 2024 that Georgia had 435,000 eligible Latino voters, representing 6% of the electorate. The organization noted that Georgia's 2020 presidential election was decided by approximately 12,000 votes and that Latino voters supported Joe Biden by a two-to-one margin.

These estimates vary according to the sources and methodologies used, particularly the distinction between eligible and registered voters. Each figure is therefore attributed to its respective organization.

Georgia Senate Candidates: Jon Ossoff vs. Mike Collins

Jon Ossoff (Democrat): US senator representing Georgia since 2021. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on May 19, 2026.

US senator representing Georgia since 2021. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on May 19, 2026. Mike Collins (Republican): US representative for Georgia's 10th Congressional District since 2023. He defeated Derek Dooley in the Republican primary runoff on June 16, 2026.

No third-party candidates were verified in the sources consulted.

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