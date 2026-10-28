Georgia Senate Election 2026: Ossoff vs. Collins, Polls and Latino Voters
Posted on 10/28/26 at 17:00
The Georgia Senate election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who has served since 2021, seeking a second term against Republican Mike Collins, who has represented Georgia's 10th Congressional District since 2023. If neither candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2026, according to Wikipedia. Here is a look at both candidates' positions, with equal coverage of each.
Why the Georgia Senate Election Matters
Decisions made by the US Senate affect many Latino families, including immigration policies, the cost of living, access to healthcare, and civil liberties. Although Hispanics represent a relatively small share of Georgia's electorate, the state was decided by approximately 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to UCLA LPPI.
- According to a Pew Research Center analysis published September 10, 2026, Hispanics account for 6.7% of Georgia's eligible voters. Nationwide, approximately 39 million Hispanic Americans are expected to be eligible to vote in 2026, representing 16% of the electorate.
- An October 27, 2026, report by Postindustrial indicates that Latino voters make up approximately 5% of Georgia's more than 8 million registered voters, citing the Secretary of State's Office. In Whitfield County, home to Dalton, nearly one-quarter of registered voters are Latino.
- GALEO Impact Fund, a Latino advocacy organization, estimates that Georgia has more than 500,000 registered Latino voters. The organization reports that Latino voter turnout exceeded 57% in 2024 and that Latino voters accounted for 11% of the electorate in the 2025 Public Service Commission election. It also cites a 2024 UnidosUS survey indicating 64% support for Kamala Harris and 35% for Donald Trump among Georgia Latinos.
- UCLA LPPI estimated in September 2024 that Georgia had 435,000 eligible Latino voters, representing 6% of the electorate. The organization noted that Georgia's 2020 presidential election was decided by approximately 12,000 votes and that Latino voters supported Joe Biden by a two-to-one margin.
These estimates vary according to the sources and methodologies used, particularly the distinction between eligible and registered voters. Each figure is therefore attributed to its respective organization.
Georgia Senate Candidates: Jon Ossoff vs. Mike Collins
- Jon Ossoff (Democrat): US senator representing Georgia since 2021. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on May 19, 2026.
- Mike Collins (Republican): US representative for Georgia's 10th Congressional District since 2023. He defeated Derek Dooley in the Republican primary runoff on June 16, 2026.
No third-party candidates were verified in the sources consulted.
Georgia Senate Polls: What the Latest Surveys Show
- University of Georgia (SPIA) for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (published October 21, 2026; conducted October 7–15): Ossoff received 48% support, Collins 40%, and approximately 12% of respondents remained undecided. The telephone survey included 1,000 likely voters and had a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.
- Quantus Insights (published October 19, 2026; conducted October 15–17): Ossoff led Collins 52% to 45%. The survey included 755 likely voters, with a margin of error of ±3.8 percentage points.
- ActiVote (October 6–20, 2026): Ossoff led Collins 54% to 46%. The poll surveyed 400 likely voters, with a margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points.
Election polls capture voter preferences at a particular moment rather than guaranteeing an outcome. Results for individual demographic groups, including Latino voters, are based on smaller samples and generally have considerably larger margins of error.
Latest Developments in the Georgia Senate Campaign
Ossoff and Collins faced each other in two debates. The first took place Thursday, October 8, 2026, organized by Atlanta News First, with Georgia Recorder reporting an exchange of personal insults between the candidates. The second debate was held Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET, through the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), and was expected to be their final debate before Election Day.
On Monday, October 26, both candidates began the final week of early voting with campaign events focused on jobs, healthcare, and the cost of living. Ossoff met with union members in Atlanta, while Collins held events in Jefferson and Buford, according to WSB-TV. By that date, approximately 1.8 million Georgians had already cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office, as cited by WSB-TV.
On Tuesday, October 27, Ossoff held a door-to-door campaign event in Columbus alongside Senator Michael Bennet, according to a statement from his campaign. During the event, he again questioned Collins over CNN reports concerning white supremacist content produced on property owned by Collins. Collins has stated that he condemns all forms of hate speech.
Issues Affecting Latino Voters in Georgia Senate Election: Where Ossoff and Collins Stand
Immigration
- Ossoff: Voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act. During the October 13 debate, he said immigrants living in the country without authorization who commit crimes should be deported, while arguing that certain provisions of the law are overly broad and need revision (election.do). He supports reforms and oversight of ICE enforcement tactics and co-sponsored legislation requiring local approval and impact assessments before ICE facilities can be built or expanded (The Current GA). In January 2026, following events in Minnesota, Ossoff said he would oppose additional ICE funding until protections for civil liberties were implemented (11Alive).
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Collins: Authored the House version of the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of certain crimes. It became the first law Trump signed during his second term (WABE). During the October 8 debate, Collins emphasized that immigrants must enter the country legally and called for improvements to the efficiency of the H-2A agricultural visa program (election.do). In January 2026, he argued that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should receive full funding so ICE could continue deporting unauthorized immigrants with records of violent offenses (11Alive).
Cost of Living
- Ossoff: The sources reviewed do not identify a detailed cost-of-living plan. He agrees with Collins that prices are high but attributes the problem to tariffs, the war, and healthcare cuts that he says Collins supported (WSB-TV). On October 26, Ossoff met with union members in Atlanta during an event focused on jobs, healthcare, and living costs. Regarding the announcement of the first Audi plant in the United States, he noted that it came just days before the election (Yahoo News).
- Collins: The sources reviewed do not identify a detailed cost-of-living plan. He agrees with Ossoff that prices remain high but blames the senator and inflation during the Biden administration (WSB-TV). Collins held campaign events in Jefferson and Buford and credited his work involving the Port of Brunswick with helping attract the Audi plant (WSB-TV and Yahoo News).
Civil Rights for All
- Ossoff: Has said he would condition additional ICE funding on implementing stronger civil liberties protections (11Alive). His campaign has also questioned Collins over CNN reports concerning white supremacist content.
- Collins: Has stated that he condemns all forms of hate speech (CNN). The sources reviewed do not identify his positions on other civil rights policies.
Healthcare
- Ossoff: Supports reversing Medicaid cuts and expanding the program. He has also criticized the expiration of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies (Newsweek).
- Collins: The sources reviewed do not identify a specific position on Medicaid or ACA subsidies. Healthcare was among the issues addressed during his campaign events in the final week of early voting.
Potential Conflicts of Interest
- Ossoff: The sources reviewed do not identify information concerning potential conflicts of interest.
- Collins: The sources reviewed do not identify information concerning potential conflicts of interest. CNN's reporting on content produced at a property owned by Collins, which Ossoff's campaign has questioned, concerns hate speech rather than a conflict of interest.
Crime and Corruption
- Ossoff: Voted for the Laken Riley Act and maintains that immigrants without legal authorization who commit crimes should be deported. The sources reviewed do not identify information concerning corruption.
- Collins: Authored legislation requiring the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of certain crimes and supports funding ICE to deport individuals with violent criminal records. The sources reviewed do not identify information concerning corruption.
Georgia Senate Election 2026: How and When to Vote
- Voter registration: The registration deadline for the general election was Monday, October 5, 2026. For a possible runoff, the ACLU of Georgia lists Monday, November 2, 2026, as the registration deadline.
- In-person early voting: Ends Friday, October 30, 2026. Registered voters may cast their ballots at any early voting location within their county.
- Mail-in voting: The deadline to request an absentee ballot was October 23. Completed ballots must reach the county election office by 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3. Ballot drop boxes are available only inside early voting locations during early voting hours.
- Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and voters must present an accepted form of photo identification to vote in person.
- Runoff, if necessary: Early voting will take place November 23–25, 2026, followed by the runoff election Tuesday, December 1.
- Where to find election information about the Georgia Senate election: Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's website (sos.ga.gov) or the official Georgia Election Guide.
Sources: Wikipedia, election.do, The Current GA, 11Alive, Newsweek, WABE, ActiVote, Political Wire (Quantus Insights), The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WSB-TV, Yahoo News, Yahoo News (Columbus), Jon Ossoff's campaign, CNN, Postindustrial, Georgia Recorder, PBS NewsHour, Georgia Secretary of State, Georgia.gov, Georgia.gov (runoff), ACLU of Georgia, Pew Research Center, Pew Research Center (report), GALEO Impact Fund, UCLA LPPI