Democrats lead in polls for the House of Representatives.

Seven states are key battlegrounds in the Senate races.

Trump’s approval rating stands at 32%.

The 2026 midterm election polls show Democrats holding an advantage one week before the November 3 elections. According to EFE, the opposition party has an opportunity to regain control of both chambers of Congress, although the battle for the Senate remains more competitive.

An analysis by Decision Desk HQ, based on polling averages, estimates a 79% probability of Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives and a 57% probability of taking the Senate.

These forecasts increased by two and one percentage points, respectively, compared with the previous week. The figures represent estimated probabilities of winning control, not voting intention percentages or final election results.

2026 Midterm Election Polls: Democrats Lead in the House

Voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives for two-year terms. Republicans currently hold 219 seats, compared with 214 for Democrats.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to reach the 218 required for a majority. The RealClearPolitics polling average gives Democrats 51.1% support, compared with 42.8% for Republicans.

Additionally, the Cook Political Report shifted its ratings in 19 congressional districts in favor of Democrats. According to EFE, its projections indicate that the opposition could secure around 220 seats considered virtually assured.

Republicans face challenges in Midwestern states that supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election, where dissatisfaction over the economy, gasoline prices, and the war in Iran has increased.