US Early Voting Tops 51 Million, Breaking 2022 Record
Posted on 11/01/26 at 08:43
More than five million additional votes compared to the previous midterm elections reflect increased early participation, although they do not yet reveal the electorate’s preferences.
More than 51 million Americans have already cast their early votes for the November 3 legislative elections, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab.
– Why it matters: Early participation has already surpassed the 46 million votes recorded in 2022, when the previous midterm elections were held.
Early Voting Exceeds 2022 Records
US early voting tops 51 million, surpassing 2022 election levels
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The figure represents an increase of at least five million votes compared to the previous midterm elections, according to data provided by the lab.
The growth reflects increased use of available voting options before election day, both in person and by mail.
However, this increase does not necessarily mean that the total participation in the 2026 elections will exceed that recorded four years ago.
– The fact: In 2022, approximately 46 million Americans voted before Election Day, according to the University of Florida tracker.
The comparison shows a significant difference in the number of early ballots, although it remains unknown how many people will vote on November 3.
More Than 28 Million Americans Voted in Person
US early voting tops 51 million, surpassing 2022 election levels
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In-person voting accounts for the majority of early ballots recorded so far, according to figures compiled by the Election Lab.
Specifically, 28,133,515 votes were cast at designated centers before election day, while the rest corresponds to mail-in ballots.
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This distinction is important because the US system allows early voting through different procedures, depending on each state’s rules.
– In numbers: More than half of the early votes counted correspond to people who voted in person at polling centers.
The predominance of in-person voting shows how voters are using this modality without needing to wait until election day.
Nearly 40 Million Mail-in Ballots Remain Pending
Mail-in voting also accounts for a significant share of early participation, though there is a difference between requesting a ballot and returning it.
According to the information provided, approximately 40 million requested ballots had not been returned at the time of registration.
– The difference: A mail-in vote request does not equal a cast vote. The ballot must be returned in accordance with the applicable electoral rules.
These pending requests could increase the total number of early votes, but not all will necessarily become counted ballots.
Additionally, the deadlines for returning them and the conditions for accepting them vary between states, so voters must consult local rules.
What Does This Participation Mean for the November 3 Elections?
The increase in early voting occurs as the US prepares to renew the House of Representatives and dispute Senate seats.
These elections will determine the composition of Congress during the last two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.
However, the participation figures do not reveal which candidates are receiving more support or allow anticipation of which party will control Congress.
– What’s next: On November 3, election day will be held, and the publication of results will begin as polling stations close in each state.
The University of Florida’s Election Lab will continue to be a reference for comparing early participation with previous election records.
Sources: Efe, CNN.