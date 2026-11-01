More than five million additional votes compared to the previous midterm elections reflect increased early participation, although they do not yet reveal the electorate’s preferences.

More than 51 million Americans have already cast their early votes for the November 3 legislative elections, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

– Why it matters: Early participation has already surpassed the 46 million votes recorded in 2022, when the previous midterm elections were held.

Early Voting Exceeds 2022 Records

US early voting tops 51 million, surpassing 2022 election levels

https://t.co/d8IOUsSpoH — Proceso Digital (@ProcesoDigital) October 31, 2026

The figure represents an increase of at least five million votes compared to the previous midterm elections, according to data provided by the lab.

The growth reflects increased use of available voting options before election day, both in person and by mail.

However, this increase does not necessarily mean that the total participation in the 2026 elections will exceed that recorded four years ago.

– The fact: In 2022, approximately 46 million Americans voted before Election Day, according to the University of Florida tracker.