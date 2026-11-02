President Trump anticipates that he will block opposition bills to force them to negotiate, depending on the outcome of the November 3 legislative elections.

President Donald Trump stated that he could become the «Veto Man» if Democrats gain control of Congress in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

– Why it matters: A Democratic victory in either chamber could limit Trump’s legislative agenda and open a phase of negotiations and political gridlock.

Trump Explains How He Would Use Veto Power Against Democrats

President Donald Trump stated that he could become the «Veto Man» if Democrats gain a majority in Congress in the midterm elections on November 3. He reported that his initial plan would consist of systematically blocking legislative initiatives driven by a Democratic majority, to later force them to negotiate agreements. Photo: Reuters — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 1, 2026

During an interview with Fox News, Trump described what he would do if his party loses control of the House of Representatives or the Senate.

«I suppose I’ll become the ‘Veto Man’,» the president said in a video published Sunday by the American network.

His strategy would consist of initially rejecting Democratic legislative proposals until his adversaries agree to negotiate agreements with the White House.

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– The fact: Trump considers that vetoes could lead Democrats to seek agreements after one or two months of legislative confrontations.

The president argued that this situation would not be exceptional in Washington, where other presidents have governed without having majorities of their party in both chambers.

«It wouldn’t be the first time,» Trump noted, explaining how he imagines a relationship with a Congress controlled, totally or partially, by the opposition.