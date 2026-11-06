Trump stops short of endorsing JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election.

Republicans debate the impact of the Iran war and rising living costs.

Marco Rubio emerges as another potential Republican presidential contender.

President Donald Trump has raised questions about JD Vance’s prospects for the 2028 presidential election, declining to say whether his vice president will seek the Republican nomination following the party’s sweeping defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

«We’ll see what happens. We don’t know who will run. There are many people. Maybe nobody will. Maybe he won’t run, I don’t know,» Trump told reporters at the White House, according to the EFE news agency.

His remarks came after Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress, intensifying discussions within the Republican Party about its political future and potential presidential candidates.

Although Vance previously expressed confidence that Trump would endorse him if he decided to run, the president said the two had not discussed the possibility.

Trump and JD Vance: Republicans Acknowledge the Impact of Rising Living Costs

The Republican defeat has prompted criticism within the party, with several prominent figures arguing that economic pressures and the war with Iran contributed significantly to the election results.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz described the outcome as «a Watergate-level repudiation,» referring to the political scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

«Food is too expensive, gas is too expensive, diesel is too expensive, insurance is too expensive, life is too expensive,» Cruz said during his podcast.

The senator called for economic policies that deliver tangible improvements for American families after Democrats secured a historic US Senate victory in Texas.