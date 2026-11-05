Keisha Lance Bottoms defeats Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

Democrats regain Georgia's governorship after more than two decades.

Her victory comes amid nationwide Democratic gains in the midterm elections. Keisha Lance Bottoms made history as the first Black woman elected governor of a US state after winning Georgia's November 3 election and defeating Republican businessman Richard Lee Jackson. The 56-year-old Democrat, a former Atlanta mayor and senior adviser to President Joe Biden, will take office in January 2027, succeeding Republican Governor Brian Kemp, according to the EFE news agency. Her victory marks a significant political shift in Georgia, where Democrats had not won a gubernatorial election since 1998 or held the governor's office since January 2003. The result also comes amid nationwide Democratic gains, with the party regaining control of both chambers of the US Congress. Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia's Governor-Elect? [caption id="attachment_1699688" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Richard Lee Jackson in Georgia and returned her party to control of the governor's seat for the first time since 2003. Credit: EFE.[/caption] Born in Atlanta, Bottoms is an attorney who has built an extensive career in local and national politics, with experience in the judicial system and federal government. She earned her law degree from Georgia State University and worked as a prosecutor and part-time judge before establishing herself in politics. She later became mayor of Atlanta, one of the most influential cities in the southeastern United States, gaining national recognition during a period of widespread social protests. Her political positions have generally been associated with the Democratic Party's moderate wing, distinguishing her from some of the party's more progressive figures. Her election as governor represents the highest office of her political career, following her service in municipal government and the White House.

From Atlanta Mayor to National Political Figure Bottoms gained national prominence in the spring of 2020, when protests swept the United States following the death of George Floyd. During that period, she delivered a widely discussed speech calling for an end to violence and invoking Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of peaceful protest. Her remarks attracted national attention and established her as a prominent Democratic voice in discussions about the protests and the response from authorities. However, her tenure as Atlanta mayor also faced criticism over rising crime and declining political support. Amid those challenges, Bottoms decided not to seek reelection as mayor and later joined the federal government.

Keisha Lance Bottoms' Role in Joe Biden's White House During Joe Biden's presidency, from 2021 to 2025, Bottoms held senior responsibilities within the White House. She served as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which facilitates communication between the administration and different sectors of society. Her experience in Washington broadened her political career beyond Georgia and involved coordinating the administration's relationships with civic organizations. After leaving the federal government, Bottoms returned to electoral politics with the goal of winning the governorship of her home state. According to EFE, she entered the final stretch of the campaign slightly behind her Republican opponent in some polls.

Who Did Keisha Lance Bottoms Defeat in Georgia's Governor Election? Bottoms defeated Richard Lee Jackson, a wealthy businessman and founder of Jackson Healthcare, a company specializing in healthcare staffing and services. Jackson was the Republican nominee in the race to succeed Brian Kemp, who is leaving office after serving two terms as Georgia's governor. Bottoms' victory exceeded expectations set by several preelection polls, which had suggested a close contest, with some showing a narrow advantage for Jackson. With the result, Georgia will have a Democratic governor for the first time since January 2003, when Roy Barnes' term ended. The political change is particularly significant in a state where Republicans had controlled the governorship for more than two decades.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History for Black Women in US Politics Bottoms' election establishes a historic milestone for the political representation of Black women in the United States. Although several Black politicians have previously served as state governors, no Black woman had been elected governor of a US state before Bottoms, according to EFE. Previous milestones include Douglas Wilder, who served as Virginia's governor from 1990 to 1994, and Deval Patrick, who governed Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015. Another prominent figure is Wes Moore, who was elected Maryland governor in 2022 and took office in 2023. The list also includes Byron Donalds, who won Florida's gubernatorial election on November 3, according to EFE. Bottoms' victory marks the first time a Black woman has joined the ranks of elected state governors in the United States.

Georgia Also Reelects Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff Bottoms' victory was not the only significant Democratic result in Georgia's November 3 elections. Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff won reelection, according to EFE, retaining his seat and ensuring the continuation of Democratic representation from Georgia in the US Senate. Georgia's other US senator is Raphael Warnock, also a Democrat, reinforcing the state's importance in the new balance of power in Congress. The Georgia results came as Democrats secured additional victories in states that had traditionally favored Republicans.

Democrats Win Control of Congress in 2026 Midterm Elections According to an analysis by Eduard Ribas i Admetlla for EFE, Democrats regained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Among the notable results was James Talarico's Senate victory in Texas, alongside other Democratic gains in traditionally Republican states. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina elected governor of the state, while Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. The change in control of the House also creates the possibility of Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black speaker of the House of Representatives. For Donald Trump, the loss of both chambers marks a significant shift in his relationship with Congress during the remaining two years of his presidency.

How Will the New Congress Affect Donald Trump's Presidency? With majorities in both chambers, Democrats will be able to shape legislative priorities, negotiate federal budgets, and initiate congressional investigations into the administration's actions. However, Trump will retain his constitutional powers, including the authority to veto legislation passed by Congress. Following the election results, Trump shared an image on social media featuring his signature red cap with the word "VETO." EFE interpreted the post as a reference to the political confrontation that could develop between the White House and the new Congress. Concerns about inflation, fuel prices, and the war with Iran were among the factors EFE cited in its analysis of the Republican Party's electoral losses.