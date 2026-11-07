Rob Sand once walked the runway for Prada and other luxury fashion brands.

The Democrat becomes Iowa’s first Democratic governor-elect since 2006.

His campaign focused on healthcare, cancer rates, and water quality.

Rob Sand, a former Prada runway model, is now Iowa governor-elect. Before winning the November 3, 2026, election, the Democrat walked the runways of Milan for major fashion houses, an unexpected chapter of his life that attracted widespread attention following the US midterm elections.

Sand, 44, won Iowa’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first Democrat elected to the position in 20 years in a state that has increasingly favored Republicans, according to the EFE news agency.

The politician defeated Republican Zach Lahn by approximately 11 percentage points and will succeed Governor Kim Reynolds, who chose not to seek reelection.

His victory also brought renewed attention to an unusual background for an American politician: while attending college, Sand worked as an international fashion model and walked the runway for Prada.

Rob Sand’s Modeling Career: How Did He End Up on Prada’s Runway?

According to Vogue, Sand began modeling while studying political science at Brown University.

What started as a way to earn money during college eventually took him to Milan, one of the world’s leading fashion capitals.

In the early 2000s, he walked the runway for Prada, Giuliano Fujiwara, and Japanese fashion label Number (N)ine, according to Newsweek and reporting cited by EFE.

Vogue also documented his appearances in fashion editorials, including a spread titled «Adolescents» published in AnOther Magazine in fall 2002.

His modeling commitments even prevented him from participating in the 2004 Iowa Democratic caucuses in his hometown of Decorah because he was working in Milan.