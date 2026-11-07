From Prada Runways to Iowa Governor: The Surprising Story of Rob Sand
Posted on 11/06/26 at 20:50
- Rob Sand once walked the runway for Prada and other luxury fashion brands.
- The Democrat becomes Iowa’s first Democratic governor-elect since 2006.
- His campaign focused on healthcare, cancer rates, and water quality.
Rob Sand, a former Prada runway model, is now Iowa governor-elect. Before winning the November 3, 2026, election, the Democrat walked the runways of Milan for major fashion houses, an unexpected chapter of his life that attracted widespread attention following the US midterm elections.
Sand, 44, won Iowa’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first Democrat elected to the position in 20 years in a state that has increasingly favored Republicans, according to the EFE news agency.
The politician defeated Republican Zach Lahn by approximately 11 percentage points and will succeed Governor Kim Reynolds, who chose not to seek reelection.
His victory also brought renewed attention to an unusual background for an American politician: while attending college, Sand worked as an international fashion model and walked the runway for Prada.
Rob Sand’s Modeling Career: How Did He End Up on Prada’s Runway?
According to Vogue, Sand began modeling while studying political science at Brown University.
What started as a way to earn money during college eventually took him to Milan, one of the world’s leading fashion capitals.
In the early 2000s, he walked the runway for Prada, Giuliano Fujiwara, and Japanese fashion label Number (N)ine, according to Newsweek and reporting cited by EFE.
Vogue also documented his appearances in fashion editorials, including a spread titled «Adolescents» published in AnOther Magazine in fall 2002.
His modeling commitments even prevented him from participating in the 2004 Iowa Democratic caucuses in his hometown of Decorah because he was working in Milan.
Rob Sand’s Campaign Focused on Iowa’s Healthcare and Environmental Concerns
Born and raised in Iowa, Sand built his campaign around issues affecting residents’ everyday lives rather than focusing primarily on national political disputes.
One of his major priorities was addressing cancer rates and improving healthcare, particularly significant in Iowa, which has the nation’s second-highest overall cancer incidence rate, according to EFE.
He also emphasized water quality and its potential effects on public health, making environmental concerns an important part of his message to voters.
His campaign sought to appeal to Iowans across party lines in a state where Republicans had controlled the governor’s office since 2011.
What Did Rob Sand Study Before Entering Politics?
Beyond his experience in fashion, Sand has an academic background in political science and law.
He studied political science at Brown University before earning a law degree from the University of Iowa, according to EFE.
His career combines an early professional experience in European fashion with his subsequent work in law, public service, and Iowa state politics.
Could Rob Sand Run for President in 2028?
Even before his gubernatorial victory, Sand’s name had appeared in discussions about potential Democratic presidential candidates.
According to EFE, The New York Times included him in a May 2026 discussion of politicians who could emerge as potential contenders in the 2028 presidential election.
The news agency also noted that some US media outlets had drawn comparisons between Sand and former President John F. Kennedy, although Sand has not announced a presidential campaign.
For now, the former Prada model is preparing to take office as Iowa’s governor after securing one of the notable Democratic victories of the 2026 midterm elections.