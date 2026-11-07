Republican support falls 14 points across 64 majority-Latino counties.

Democrats win key congressional races in Texas.

Economic concerns and immigration policies help drive changing voting patterns.

The Latino vote reshaped the US political landscape in the 2026 midterm elections. On Tuesday, November 3, Republican support fell by 14 percentage points across 64 majority-Latino counties compared with the 2024 presidential election, according to an analysis reported by the EFE news agency.

The shift benefited Democrats in areas where President Donald Trump had secured significant victories in 2024, particularly in Texas, Kansas, and Florida.

The results also affected the House of Representatives, where Democratic candidates won key races despite Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts to increase their representation.

However, post-election analyses caution that the shift does not necessarily signal a permanent return of Latino voters to the Democratic Party.

Latino Vote Shifts in Texas: Some of the Biggest Changes in 2026

One of the most significant changes occurred in Hidalgo County, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, where Republican support dropped approximately 25 percentage points compared with the 2024 presidential election.

In neighboring Starr County, the electoral margin shifted approximately 72 points toward Democrats, the largest swing recorded in Texas, according to Houston Chronicle data cited by EFE.

In Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches along the US-Mexico border, Democrat Katy Padilla Stout defeated Republican Brandon Herrera, winning 52.1% of the vote compared with his 44%.

Her victory joined Bobby Pulido’s win in the 15th Congressional District and other Democratic successes that prevented Republicans from flipping four of the five districts targeted in their redistricting effort.