Latino Vote Shifts in 2026 Midterms: Republicans Lose 14 Points in Hispanic Counties
Posted on 11/06/26 at 21:31
- Republican support falls 14 points across 64 majority-Latino counties.
- Democrats win key congressional races in Texas.
- Economic concerns and immigration policies help drive changing voting patterns.
The Latino vote reshaped the US political landscape in the 2026 midterm elections. On Tuesday, November 3, Republican support fell by 14 percentage points across 64 majority-Latino counties compared with the 2024 presidential election, according to an analysis reported by the EFE news agency.
The shift benefited Democrats in areas where President Donald Trump had secured significant victories in 2024, particularly in Texas, Kansas, and Florida.
The results also affected the House of Representatives, where Democratic candidates won key races despite Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts to increase their representation.
However, post-election analyses caution that the shift does not necessarily signal a permanent return of Latino voters to the Democratic Party.
Latino Vote Shifts in Texas: Some of the Biggest Changes in 2026
One of the most significant changes occurred in Hidalgo County, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, where Republican support dropped approximately 25 percentage points compared with the 2024 presidential election.
In neighboring Starr County, the electoral margin shifted approximately 72 points toward Democrats, the largest swing recorded in Texas, according to Houston Chronicle data cited by EFE.
In Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches along the US-Mexico border, Democrat Katy Padilla Stout defeated Republican Brandon Herrera, winning 52.1% of the vote compared with his 44%.
Her victory joined Bobby Pulido’s win in the 15th Congressional District and other Democratic successes that prevented Republicans from flipping four of the five districts targeted in their redistricting effort.
ICE Raids and Latino Voters Shape Kansas Election Results
The shift also reached southwestern Kansas, where Ford, Finney, and Seward counties supported the Democratic candidate in the US Senate race.
These historically Republican-leaning counties have substantial Latino and immigrant communities, many of whose residents work in agriculture and meat processing.
According to EFE, the campaign unfolded amid US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations that resulted in detentions and disrupted meat-processing operations, raising concerns among local communities.
How Many Latino Voters Supported Democrats in the 2026 Midterms?
The AP Voter Poll, conducted by SSRS and based on responses from more than 100,000 voters nationwide, found that approximately six in ten Hispanic voters supported Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives.
By comparison, roughly one-third supported Republican House candidates. In the 2024 presidential election, Trump received approximately four in ten Latino votes, according to AP VoteCast.
UnidosUS estimates that as many as 14.5 million Latino voters participated in the 2026 midterm elections, potentially setting a new turnout record.
In Florida, Miami-Dade and Osceola counties shifted approximately 19 points toward Democrats in the Senate race, although Republicans retained several key offices and congressional seats.
Economic Concerns and Immigration Policies Influence Latino Voters
The results suggest that Latino voters’ political preferences are not necessarily fixed, according to analyses cited by EFE.
Cristina López-Gottardi Chao, a researcher at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, warned before the elections that growing Democratic support should not be interpreted as evidence of a lasting political realignment among Latino voters.
A post-election survey conducted by BSP Research for UnidosUS and the Latino Community Foundation, involving 3,014 Latino voters, identified economic dissatisfaction and opposition to immigration enforcement policies as major factors associated with the shift toward Democratic candidates.
The research found that Latino voters expect both political parties to address their concerns about affordability and immigration, rather than relying on their long-term partisan loyalty.