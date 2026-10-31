Harris leads, but loses support.

Vance maintains a wide Republican lead.

Rubio catches up to Trump Jr.

Kamala Harris and JD Vance are leading the pack for the 2028 presidential nominations, although their advantages are showing different movements within each party.

The Harvard/HarrisX poll, published on October 27, puts the former vice president at 34% among Democrats and the senator at 40% among Republicans.

The results come ahead of the midterm elections, when both parties are still focused on the battle for Congress.

These are preferences for hypothetical nominations: these percentages do not represent a direct showdown between Harris and Vance or predict who would win the presidency.

Kamala Harris Drops While Gavin Newsom Gains Support

The 2028 presidential election field is starting to come into view, with potential frontrunners for the White House rising to the top of a new poll. https://t.co/Yjk55T76uI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2026



Harris retains the top Democratic spot, but slips four points from September, when she had 38% support in the same study.

California Governor Gavin Newsom rises from 17% to 20%, narrowing the gap with the former vice president to 14 points.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes in third with 11%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 10%; both lose one point from the previous measurement.

The shift tightens Harris’s lead over Newsom: the difference between them went from 21 to 14 points in a month.