New Poll Profiles Favorites for Each Party Ahead of 2028
Posted on 10/31/26 at 08:03
- Harris leads, but loses support.
- Vance maintains a wide Republican lead.
- Rubio catches up to Trump Jr.
Kamala Harris and JD Vance are leading the pack for the 2028 presidential nominations, although their advantages are showing different movements within each party.
The Harvard/HarrisX poll, published on October 27, puts the former vice president at 34% among Democrats and the senator at 40% among Republicans.
The results come ahead of the midterm elections, when both parties are still focused on the battle for Congress.
These are preferences for hypothetical nominations: these percentages do not represent a direct showdown between Harris and Vance or predict who would win the presidency.
Kamala Harris Drops While Gavin Newsom Gains Support
The 2028 presidential election field is starting to come into view, with potential frontrunners for the White House rising to the top of a new poll. https://t.co/Yjk55T76uI
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2026
Harris retains the top Democratic spot, but slips four points from September, when she had 38% support in the same study.
California Governor Gavin Newsom rises from 17% to 20%, narrowing the gap with the former vice president to 14 points.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes in third with 11%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 10%; both lose one point from the previous measurement.
The shift tightens Harris’s lead over Newsom: the difference between them went from 21 to 14 points in a month.
Marco Rubio Catches Up to Trump Jr., but Vance Dominates
Among Republicans, Vance gains one point and reaches 40%, a 19-point lead over his two closest competitors.
Marco Rubio rises to 21% after advancing four points, while Donald Trump Jr. drops three and ends up with the same percentage.
The Secretary of State thus registers the largest monthly growth among the top Republican names included in the poll’s information.
However, the tie for second place still leaves both far behind Vance, who maintains a clearly superior position in this measurement.
What the Presidential Poll Really Measures
The study surveyed 2,700 registered voters in the United States online between October 24 and 26, 2026.
Its methodology reports a margin of error of ±1.9 percentage points for the total sample and uses participants recruited through voluntary digital panels.
This margin corresponds to the set of interviewees; it should not be automatically transferred to the separate results of Democrats and Republicans.
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Additionally, small monthly variations require caution: a single increase or decrease does not, by itself, demonstrate a consolidated electoral trend.
2028 Primaries: Favoritism Does Not Equal Candidacy
The presence of these names in a poll fuels presidential conversation, but does not replace a formal campaign announcement.
For Hispanic readers, it is worth distinguishing between public recognition, intention to compete, and effective support when the party votes begin.
Future measurements will allow us to observe whether Newsom and Rubio maintain their advances or if the leaders regain ground against their potential rivals.
For now, the central fact is twofold: Harris retains the lead with a narrower advantage, and Vance remains in first place as the Republican competition is reshaped.