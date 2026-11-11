Jordan defeats Steve Scalise.

Thune retains Senate leadership.

Republicans prepare for minority phase.

Republicans elected Jim Jordan as their next leader in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 10, a week after the electoral setback.

The Ohio congressman defeated Steve Scalise of Louisiana by 106 votes to 73 in a closed-door meeting.

Jordan, 62, and close to President Donald Trump, will lead a caucus that must adapt to working from the minority.

The decision opens a new phase for the party: regaining legislative influence while Democrats prepare to take control of the House.

Mike Johnson’s Departure Paves Way for Jordan

🗳 #Decision2026 | Republicans elect Jim Jordan as the minority leader in the House after the ‘midterms’ defeat. https://t.co/G7VVbKMz4k — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) November 10, 2026



The change comes after Mike Johnson announced he would leave the Republican leadership following the midterm election defeat.

The internal election puts Jordan at the forefront of reorganizing the Republican representatives, with the next Congress as the first political test.

His appointment as party leader does not equate to an election as House speaker, a distinct position within the institution.

The new Congress will take office on January 3, 2027; then, the phase marked by the change in majorities will formally begin.