Trump questioned early voting.

Democrats won both chambers.

Trump presented no evidence.

Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In a Monday, November 9 message on Truth Social, the president cast doubt on polls and presented the volume of early votes as suspicious.

Trump also suggested that voting machines had outweighed the actual voters. In his post, he provided no evidence that the equipment had altered the outcome.

Several public polls had anticipated Democratic victories, although on average they underestimated the scope of the advance.

Why Early Voting Can Shift the Count

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States have different rules about when to count ballots. An update can incorporate a large number of votes cast before Election Day at once.

The order in which partial results are released can expand or reduce a candidate’s lead as ballots are added.

Surveys estimate preferences before the election. The count records the votes cast. A difference between the two, by itself, does not demonstrate an irregularity.