Trump Questions Early Voting After Democratic Congressional Victory
Posted on 11/09/26 at 20:30
- Trump questioned early voting.
- Democrats won both chambers.
- Trump presented no evidence.
Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In a Monday, November 9 message on Truth Social, the president cast doubt on polls and presented the volume of early votes as suspicious.
Trump also suggested that voting machines had outweighed the actual voters. In his post, he provided no evidence that the equipment had altered the outcome.
Several public polls had anticipated Democratic victories, although on average they underestimated the scope of the advance.
Why Early Voting Can Shift the Count
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States have different rules about when to count ballots. An update can incorporate a large number of votes cast before Election Day at once.
The order in which partial results are released can expand or reduce a candidate’s lead as ballots are added.
Surveys estimate preferences before the election. The count records the votes cast. A difference between the two, by itself, does not demonstrate an irregularity.
To interpret a jump in the score, it’s helpful to review which counties reported results and what type of ballots were incorporated.
How Trump’s Discourse Changed After the Republican Defeat
After the vote, Trump had expressed his willingness to work with Democrats when they took control of Congress in January.
He had also pointed to the war with Iran and his migration policy as possible reasons for the Republican electoral setback.
In the days following the defeat, Trump announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff.
Miller, until then deputy chief of staff for policy, has been one of the main designers of the administration’s migration policy.
What Democrats Won in Congress
Associated Press projected the Democratic majority in the Senate on election night and that of the House of Representatives in the early hours of the next morning.
The elections renewed all 435 seats in the House and about a third of the Senate. Gubernatorial and local seats were also contested.
With both majorities, Democrats will be able to set the legislative agenda and lead the committees that oversee the administration.
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The change of command in the two chambers will take effect in January, when the new legislative session begins.
How to Verify Official Election Results
State election offices first publish preliminary results and later certified totals.
Before certifying, authorities review and reconcile the counts from their jurisdictions.
The calendar varies by state. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission notes that the process can take days or weeks.
To follow a contest, voters can consult their state’s election portal and check if the totals are already certified.