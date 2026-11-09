Talarico surprises alongside an impersonator.

Texas breaks long Democratic drought.

Joke questions Trump openings.

James Talarico took his election victory to the Saturday Night Live stage: the Democratic senator-elect from Texas made a surprise appearance on Saturday, November 7.

His entrance occurred during the NBC show’s opening, which focused on the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

James Austin Johnson played Donald Trump and reviewed the Democratic victories, mentioning the Texas politician by a mocking nickname.

Then the real Talarico appeared with the audience responding with applause, and the scene shifted from the presidential imitation to an exchange with his guest.

The Nickname That Prompted Talarico’s Entrance

Senator-elect James Talarico made a surprise appearance on SNL https://t.co/FCTa0QHrot — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 8, 2026





The Trump character called the senator-elect «Talafreako,» a derogatory play on words based on his last name that served as the sketch’s entrance.

Talarico took advantage of his presentation to joke about the fundraising messages he had sent during the campaign, asking for $5 contributions.

The reference turned a common practice in American campaigns into a joke aimed at those who had received those requests on their phones, with the exchange also including an invitation to collaborate to improve the lives of Americans, posed before the comedic version of the president.