Florida Governor appears as possible Republican contender for 2028 following his state’s election results. However, he rejects having started preparations to compete.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be preparing a new presidential bid for 2028, according to a report by The Washington Post this Friday. The Republican denied the report.

– Why it matters: Florida retained key Republican seats while Democrats made gains in other states.

This contrast reopens the debate about the party’s future after Trump.

The Washington Post reveals DeSantis’ supposed plans for 2028

DeSantis will seek the U.S. presidency after Republican triumph in Florida, according to the Post https://t.co/wP2gMRa0e2 — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) November 6, 2026

The newspaper cited three anonymous sources familiar with the governor’s supposed preparations, who had already attempted to secure the Republican nomination in 2024.

According to the report, DeSantis considers the legislative election results to have opened an opportunity to present an alternative within the Republican Party.

The newspaper also claimed that the governor had sought a political consultant to organize a potential presidential campaign.

– The fact: A political action committee (PAC) linked to DeSantis sent messages to raise funds this week, according to the newspaper.

A PAC is an organization that gathers resources to participate in political and electoral activities. Its activity does not confirm, by itself, a candidacy.