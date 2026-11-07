Is DeSantis Preparing Another Presidential Bid? This Is What We Know
Posted on 11/07/26 at 16:12
Florida Governor appears as possible Republican contender for 2028 following his state’s election results. However, he rejects having started preparations to compete.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be preparing a new presidential bid for 2028, according to a report by The Washington Post this Friday. The Republican denied the report.
– Why it matters: Florida retained key Republican seats while Democrats made gains in other states.
This contrast reopens the debate about the party’s future after Trump.
The Washington Post reveals DeSantis’ supposed plans for 2028
DeSantis will seek the U.S. presidency after Republican triumph in Florida, according to the Post https://t.co/wP2gMRa0e2
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) November 6, 2026
The newspaper cited three anonymous sources familiar with the governor’s supposed preparations, who had already attempted to secure the Republican nomination in 2024.
According to the report, DeSantis considers the legislative election results to have opened an opportunity to present an alternative within the Republican Party.
The newspaper also claimed that the governor had sought a political consultant to organize a potential presidential campaign.
– The fact: A political action committee (PAC) linked to DeSantis sent messages to raise funds this week, according to the newspaper.
A PAC is an organization that gathers resources to participate in political and electoral activities. Its activity does not confirm, by itself, a candidacy.
DeSantis denies the report and accuses the newspaper of making it up
🗳️🇺🇸 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing a presidential bid for 2028, according to The Washington Post sources. https://t.co/z2ilbXtVAH
— Mario Castroviejo (@mariocstrv) November 6, 2026
The governor publicly responded to the information and assured that he has not contacted anyone to prepare a candidacy.
DeSantis accused the newspaper of fabricating the story and described the publication as another attempt to get clicks.
– The difference: The Washington Post attributes the preparations to anonymous sources, while DeSantis denies having initiated contacts to compete.
For now, the governor has not officially announced a campaign for 2028 or confirmed that he will seek the Republican nomination again.
His response leaves two opposing versions: the journalistic investigation into his possible political moves and his public denial.
Florida resists while Republicans suffer defeats
The report appears after midterm elections that left adverse results for Republicans in several states.
Florida, on the other hand, maintained Republican control of the governorship, its disputed Senate seat, and the state attorney general’s office.
DeSantis described his party’s national defeat as an event close to extinction and compared its impact to a meteorite.
– The contrast: The governor attributed the national results to a rejection of Washington Republicans and highlighted Florida’s electoral resistance.
The governor also argued that his state had demonstrated a capacity for resistance that, according to his interpretation, other Republican territories did not manage to maintain.
DeSantis will leave the governorship before the 2028 elections
DeSantis will conclude his term in January 2027 because state rules prevent him from seeking a third consecutive term.
His successor will be Republican Byron Donalds, who defeated Democrat David Jolly by less than two percentage points, according to the information provided.
DeSantis’ departure from state government will coincide with a new political phase for him, although a presidential candidacy has not been confirmed yet.
– What’s next: The question will be whether DeSantis announces a new campaign for 2028 or maintains his denial of the preparations attributed to him by the newspaper.
Sources: Efe, Infobae