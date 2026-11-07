Republican Lauren Boebert Trails Democrat in Colorado
Posted on 11/07/26 at 08:16
Republican Lauren Boebert faces a tight election in Colorado against Democrat Eileen Laubacher. The count continues, and no winner has been confirmed yet.
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, known for her close ties to Donald Trump, is slightly behind her Democratic rival Eileen Laubacher in Colorado, according to preliminary results.
– Why it matters: A Boebert loss would mean the loss of a Republican seat in the House of Representatives, as both parties vie for control of Congress.
Lauren Boebert Faces Uncalled Election
Trump ally Lauren Boebert narrowly trails Dem challenger in close race https://t.co/IMfzN35nuW
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) November 6, 2026
The contest for Colorado’s 4th congressional district remains open. Laubacher holds a narrow lead, but votes are still being counted.
No media outlet has officially projected a winner, according to available information. Therefore, the initial lead does not guarantee a Democratic victory.
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Boebert is seeking her fourth term in Congress. The legislator belongs to the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Currently, Colorado considers an automatic recount when the difference between candidates is within the margin established by election legislation.
The uncertainty recalls what happened in 2022, when Boebert represented Colorado’s 3rd district and won by approximately 550 votes.
Trump and Boebert Have Had Political Differences
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign released a statement saying they are investigating “unusual voting patterns” as the Colorado Republican continues to trail her Democratic Party opponent in the razor-thin race
https://t.co/HdswgR5hOQ
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 6, 2026
Although Boebert was one of the figures most closely identified with the MAGA movement, her relationship with Trump has had moments of tension.
The congresswoman has distanced herself from the president on certain issues, including the disclosure of government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
In May, Trump even threatened to withdraw his political support, according to reference material.
– The difference: Laubacher, a retired US Navy rear admiral, has experience in military intelligence and training at the Naval Academy.
The tight race puts Boebert at risk of losing her seat, though the outcome will depend on the final tally.
Laubacher Leads Boebert by Over 3,000 Votes
The unofficial results published on November 6 show that the Democrat maintains a lead of less than one percentage point.
The margin is especially significant because Boebert won this district by approximately 11 percentage points in 2024.
Additionally, Trump had secured a lead of more than 18 points in the same territory during the 2024 presidential election.
An Ethics Complaint Adds Pressure on Boebert
The legislator also faces questions over a complaint filed on September 17 with the House Ethics Committee.
David Wheeler, co-founder of American Muckrakers, accused her of having inappropriate relationships with three members of her legislative staff.
– The response: Boebert denied the allegations and maintained that they are false, unfounded, and politically motivated.
The filing of a complaint does not demonstrate that the alleged conduct occurred nor does it imply an official conclusion about responsibility.
Colorado Will Continue Counting Votes Until November
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office reported that counties have until November 13 to complete the count and publish their results.
Voters can correct signature or identification issues until November 12. Certain mail-in ballots from military personnel and overseas citizens will also be received.
– The process: The legislation provides for an automatic recount when the difference between candidates meets the legal threshold of half a percentage point regarding the leading candidate’s votes.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold explained to USA TODAY that authorities will continue to review and verify the results before ordering any mandatory recount.
What’s next: Boebert can still come back as long as there are pending votes. The electoral certification will determine who will represent Colorado’s 4th district in the next Congress.