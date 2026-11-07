Republican Lauren Boebert faces a tight election in Colorado against Democrat Eileen Laubacher. The count continues, and no winner has been confirmed yet.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, known for her close ties to Donald Trump, is slightly behind her Democratic rival Eileen Laubacher in Colorado, according to preliminary results.

– Why it matters: A Boebert loss would mean the loss of a Republican seat in the House of Representatives, as both parties vie for control of Congress.

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Trump ally Lauren Boebert narrowly trails Dem challenger in close race https://t.co/IMfzN35nuW — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) November 6, 2026

The contest for Colorado’s 4th congressional district remains open. Laubacher holds a narrow lead, but votes are still being counted.

No media outlet has officially projected a winner, according to available information. Therefore, the initial lead does not guarantee a Democratic victory.

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Boebert is seeking her fourth term in Congress. The legislator belongs to the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Currently, Colorado considers an automatic recount when the difference between candidates is within the margin established by election legislation.

The uncertainty recalls what happened in 2022, when Boebert represented Colorado’s 3rd district and won by approximately 550 votes.