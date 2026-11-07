Twelve legislative chambers have flipped to Democratic control.

Thirty governorships remain a projected goal.

Texas will have a divided government.

Democrats have expanded their power in governorships and state legislatures following the November 3 elections, with consequences that could be felt directly in family budgets.

The new landscape gives them greater ability to steer school funding, healthcare, public works, and other decisions made outside of Washington.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 12 legislative chambers have passed into Democratic hands, although the results still need to be certified.

The victory opens up space for Democrats to advance their agenda, but winning office does not guarantee immediate change. Each proposal will have to overcome negotiations, budget constraints, and legislative procedures.

Democratic Governorships: The Figure of 30 Remains Pending

Democrats grab sweeping power in governor’s offices, state houses https://t.co/wL1c5sIQYc — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) November 6, 2026



Republicans entered the elections with 26 governorships, compared to 24 for Democrats. The opposing party achieved victories in territories where they sought to break years of conservative dominance.

Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas elected Democratic governors, according to the NCSL’s balance published on November 6.

However, reaching 30 governorships remains a projection: the organization counted 28 Democratic and 20 Republican governorships.

Alaska and Kansas remained pending definition, with Democratic candidates ahead. This difference requires distinguishing projected victories from the complete national result.