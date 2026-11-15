Does it sound like a movie scene? Well, it's serious: Trump, Xi, and Putin will meet on Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which takes place on November 18 and 19. According to The Straits Times, this would be the first time the leaders of the US, Russia, and China sit down together in a three-way meeting.

Who Has Confirmed the Meeting and Who Hasn't?

On Friday, November 13, the White House took the step. Its spokesperson, Olivia Wales, said: "The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear arms in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous" (The Straits Times / AFP).

On Saturday, November 14, confirmation came from the Kremlin. Its spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told the Russian agency TASS: "An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit" (according to Anadolu).

And China? According to the sources we have, Beijing had not officially announced it. It limited itself to confirming contacts to prepare for the meeting (La Vanguardia). On November 6, its foreign ministry had said that conversations were ongoing and that no agreement had been announced (Anadolu).

What Will They Talk About?

Washington is talking about two issues: nuclear disarmament and the war in Iran. A senior US official, who did not give their name, said: "I believe the president does intend to discuss Iran in the trilateral meeting."

Ukraine, on the other hand, will not be on the table. According to the US, that topic is being negotiated through "another channel" with Kiev and Moscow, and "China is not really part of that channel" (The Straits Times). A separate meeting between Trump and Putin is also not planned (La Vanguardia).

On the same Thursday, Trump will also have a working lunch and a bilateral meeting with Xi. Elon Musk will travel with him, but he will not participate in the meeting with Xi and Putin (The Straits Times).

What Does Each Side Gain and Risk?