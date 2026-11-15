Trump, Xi, and Putin to Meet on November 19 in Shenzhen: What We Know
Posted on 11/15/26 at 08:00
Does it sound like a movie scene? Well, it's serious: Trump, Xi, and Putin will meet on Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which takes place on November 18 and 19. According to The Straits Times, this would be the first time the leaders of the US, Russia, and China sit down together in a three-way meeting.
Who Has Confirmed the Meeting and Who Hasn't?
On Friday, November 13, the White House took the step. Its spokesperson, Olivia Wales, said: "The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear arms in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous" (The Straits Times / AFP).
On Saturday, November 14, confirmation came from the Kremlin. Its spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told the Russian agency TASS: "An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit" (according to Anadolu).
And China? According to the sources we have, Beijing had not officially announced it. It limited itself to confirming contacts to prepare for the meeting (La Vanguardia). On November 6, its foreign ministry had said that conversations were ongoing and that no agreement had been announced (Anadolu).
What Will They Talk About?
Washington is talking about two issues: nuclear disarmament and the war in Iran. A senior US official, who did not give their name, said: "I believe the president does intend to discuss Iran in the trilateral meeting."
Ukraine, on the other hand, will not be on the table. According to the US, that topic is being negotiated through "another channel" with Kiev and Moscow, and "China is not really part of that channel" (The Straits Times). A separate meeting between Trump and Putin is also not planned (La Vanguardia).
On the same Thursday, Trump will also have a working lunch and a bilateral meeting with Xi. Elon Musk will travel with him, but he will not participate in the meeting with Xi and Putin (The Straits Times).
What Does Each Side Gain and Risk?
- United States: the White House sees the opportunity to advance in nuclear arms control and to pressure on the issue of Iran. The risk: that a three-way photo will be seen as a gesture of legitimacy towards Putin while Ukraine is not on the table, which is exactly what concerns Kiev.
- Russia: according to Reuters, cited by La Vanguardia, Moscow sees the meeting as an opportunity to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine on favorable terms and as recognition of its great power status. However, Washington says that Ukraine will not be discussed in this meeting.
- China: according to Reuters, Beijing is wary. It does not want to negotiate a three-way nuclear agreement because its arsenal is much smaller than that of the US and Russia. It fears that it will seem like the great powers are deciding the future of other countries and is resistant to putting Ukraine on the agenda.
- Ukraine: in October, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he does not want a "Yalta 2, 3, 4," meaning a division of influences without his voice (Politico Europe). The fact that the topic will be left out of the meeting may reassure him or not, depending on how you look at it.
How Does It Affect Me?
Perhaps you won't notice it tomorrow, but these summits carry weight. If the meeting between Trump and Xi goes well, it could bring stability to the trade relationship. In September, at the White House, they agreed to extend the trade truce until January 2027 (La Vanguardia). We already told you how the trade truce between the US and China works. If you're interested in what you buy, sell, or import, it's worth following it.
With Russia, the issue is war. Here's what happened in the negotiations on Ukraine to understand why Washington says that topic is being negotiated through another channel.
There's another context datum. The trip comes after the midterm elections on November 3, in which the Democrats won control of the House and the Senate (La Vanguardia).
What's Next
The simplest part is already clear: there's a date, a place, and three names. The difficult part is still up in the air. China has not spoken with the same clarity as Washington and Moscow, and the agenda seems not to coincide entirely among the three parties.
As we wait for Thursday, November 19, ask yourself what matters most to you: trade with China, the war in Ukraine, nuclear security? Pay attention to what is said at the end of the meeting and what is left out. We'll be back with what's confirmed.
Sources: La Vanguardia; The Straits Times; Anadolu Agency; Politico Europe. Data consulted on November 14, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/EPA/Anatoly Maltsev