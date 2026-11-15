Four intruders entered the property.

The three vehicles were recovered.

No one was reported injured.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s property in Australia was the scene of a theft of three vehicles, with local reports indicating that two of the intruders were carrying knives.

The New South Wales Police received the report around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, in Broken Head, south of Byron Bay.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron district attended the property and were informed that four unknown individuals had entered the grounds and stolen the cars during the early morning hours.

Authorities confirmed that no one was reported injured. Details about the masks and knives come from journalistic information attributed to sources close to the couple.

Elsa Pataky Heard the Dogs During the Early Morning

Thieves armed with knives have raided the mega-mansion of Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth and his wife were inside at the time where the family’s dog raised the alarm around 2am on Wednesday. https://t.co/crLxmPDc6S — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) November 12, 2026



According to sources consulted by 7NEWS, Pataky woke up around 2:00 a.m. due to the barking of the dogs, although she did not identify a dangerous situation at the time.

Later, she reviewed the security footage and observed four men with their faces covered inside the property, two of them apparently carrying knives.

According to that reconstruction, the images led the couple to contact the police. There has been no report of a confrontation between the intruders and the residents.

It has also not been confirmed whether Hemsworth and Pataky’s three children were at home. The available information does not allow us to establish which family members witnessed the incident.