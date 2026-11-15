Chris Hemsworth’s Property Burglarized by Masked Men with Knives
Posted on 11/14/26 at 21:00
- Four intruders entered the property.
- The three vehicles were recovered.
- No one was reported injured.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s property in Australia was the scene of a theft of three vehicles, with local reports indicating that two of the intruders were carrying knives.
The New South Wales Police received the report around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, in Broken Head, south of Byron Bay.
Officers from the Tweed/Byron district attended the property and were informed that four unknown individuals had entered the grounds and stolen the cars during the early morning hours.
Authorities confirmed that no one was reported injured. Details about the masks and knives come from journalistic information attributed to sources close to the couple.
Elsa Pataky Heard the Dogs During the Early Morning
Thieves armed with knives have raided the mega-mansion of Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth and his wife were inside at the time where the family’s dog raised the alarm around 2am on Wednesday. https://t.co/crLxmPDc6S
— 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) November 12, 2026
According to sources consulted by 7NEWS, Pataky woke up around 2:00 a.m. due to the barking of the dogs, although she did not identify a dangerous situation at the time.
Later, she reviewed the security footage and observed four men with their faces covered inside the property, two of them apparently carrying knives.
According to that reconstruction, the images led the couple to contact the police. There has been no report of a confrontation between the intruders and the residents.
It has also not been confirmed whether Hemsworth and Pataky’s three children were at home. The available information does not allow us to establish which family members witnessed the incident.
Three Vehicles Recovered in Different Locations in Australia
Local reports indicate that the suspects climbed a fence before heading to the garage, where they found the vehicles parked with the keys inside.
The police later recovered the three vehicles. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, cited by PEOPLE, they were found in Coraki, Tabulam, and Lennox Head, in different parts of the region.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Sheinbaum claims that “no migrant caravan” has arrived at the US border since 2025
The vehicles were placed under police custody for forensic testing. These analyses are part of the proceedings aimed at clarifying the robbery and identifying those responsible.
As of Friday, November 13, no arrests or charges had been announced, according to the update reported by PEOPLE. The recovery of the cars does not imply that the investigation is resolved.
Investigation Open After Break-In at Broken Head
The case leaves pending the determination of the identity of the four suspects and the reconstruction of how they managed to enter and leave the property with the three vehicles.
Although the media describe a break-in with knives, the police confirmation cited focuses on the access of unknown individuals, the theft, and the absence of injuries.
PEOPLE requested comments from the representatives of both actors, but indicated that they had not received an immediate response when they published their information.
The police asked for cooperation from anyone with information about the incident. Any relevant information should be communicated directly to the authorities in charge of the investigation.
SOURCE: peopleenespanol, Elmundo
FORMAT: photo depositphotos