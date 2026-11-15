Delray Beach withdraws municipal funding.

DeSantis questions the local interpretation.

They seek to maintain the parade with private funding.

Delray Beach will stop organizing and funding its 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade after concluding that Florida’s new law against diversity, equity, and inclusion restricts its participation.

The decision, announced on November 10, also affects the LGBTQ Pride festival. The city maintains that it cannot sponsor or promote both events under its interpretation of the legislation.

However, withdrawing municipal support does not equal prohibiting the celebrations. Private organizations and sponsors can take over the events, according to the notice published on the parade’s website.

This difference is central to the controversy: while versions of a definitive cancellation circulate, local authorities defend a private alternative to preserve the tradition.

What Florida’s Law Against DEI Establishes

🇺🇸 | In the United States, Delray Beach in Florida cancels the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the Pride event for next year. https://t.co/ZJ1NFphT7t — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 14, 2026



The legislation, SB 1134, will go into effect on January 1, 2027. It prohibits certain official actions and municipal funding or promotion of initiatives included in its definition of DEI.

The state Senate summary contemplates consequences for officials who fail to comply with the restrictions and allows residents to file lawsuits against local governments for potential violations.

The city considers that the law’s references to ethnicity and other characteristics reach these celebrations. DeSantis questions that interpretation, so there is a dispute over its application.

The legislation includes exceptions for certain public performances. It also allows granting permits with neutral criteria regarding content and providing security services at private events.