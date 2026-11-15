Florida Law Against DEI Impacts St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Delray Beach Withdraws Funding, DeSantis Protests
Posted on 11/14/26 at 22:00
- Delray Beach withdraws municipal funding.
- DeSantis questions the local interpretation.
- They seek to maintain the parade with private funding.
Delray Beach will stop organizing and funding its 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade after concluding that Florida’s new law against diversity, equity, and inclusion restricts its participation.
The decision, announced on November 10, also affects the LGBTQ Pride festival. The city maintains that it cannot sponsor or promote both events under its interpretation of the legislation.
However, withdrawing municipal support does not equal prohibiting the celebrations. Private organizations and sponsors can take over the events, according to the notice published on the parade’s website.
This difference is central to the controversy: while versions of a definitive cancellation circulate, local authorities defend a private alternative to preserve the tradition.
What Florida’s Law Against DEI Establishes
🇺🇸 | In the United States, Delray Beach in Florida cancels the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the Pride event for next year. https://t.co/ZJ1NFphT7t
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 14, 2026
The legislation, SB 1134, will go into effect on January 1, 2027. It prohibits certain official actions and municipal funding or promotion of initiatives included in its definition of DEI.
The state Senate summary contemplates consequences for officials who fail to comply with the restrictions and allows residents to file lawsuits against local governments for potential violations.
The city considers that the law’s references to ethnicity and other characteristics reach these celebrations. DeSantis questions that interpretation, so there is a dispute over its application.
The legislation includes exceptions for certain public performances. It also allows granting permits with neutral criteria regarding content and providing security services at private events.
DeSantis Accuses the City, and Officials Reject His Criticisms
Governor Ron DeSantis called the decision «malicious compliance» in a post on November 13 and maintained that the law does not require taking that measure.
For the governor, Delray Beach is trying to turn the controversy into a political message. Local officials responded that they acted with caution in the face of the consequences foreseen for those who fail to comply with the law.
Commissioner Judy Mollica stated that the city followed the advice of its attorney. Democratic Representative Rob Long also questioned why the city is being criticized for preventing sanctions.
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The confrontation opened another debate about municipal autonomy: who determines how to support community celebrations when state restrictions modify local government decisions.
Private Funding: The Option to Maintain the Parade
Republican Mayor Tom Carney has sought private sponsors and organizers to preserve the parade. He recalled that the celebration previously functioned under a private funding model.
Commissioner Juli Casale stated that a private source of resources has already been identified and described the change as a transfer of responsibilities, according to USA TODAY NETWORK.
This statement does not detail a definitive operational agreement. Carney had explained that there were conversations and requests from interested parties in organizing the celebration under the new scheme.
Residents, visitors, and merchants can consult municipal announcements and the parade’s website to confirm organizers, permits, and programming before planning their participation.
SOURCE: usatoday
FORMAT: PHOTO depositphotos