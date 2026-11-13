Trump Hits New Low in Approval Rating: Only 32% Back His Performance, Poll Finds
A new poll from The Economist/YouGov reveals growing discontent with the president, as a majority of Americans question the country’s direction and the…
Posted on 11/13/26 at 10:15
A new poll from The Economist/YouGov reveals growing discontent with the president, as a majority of Americans question the country’s direction and the economy.
President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, his lowest level since returning to the White House, according to a The Economist/YouGov poll released on Thursday, November 12.
– Why it matters: Support for Trump lost four points in a week, as negative views of his economic and political management increase.
Trump’s Approval Rating Falls Four Points in a Week
A new poll from The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low with two weeks until the midterms. https://t.co/4l341eQige
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 18, 2026
The poll shows that less than a third of Americans approve of the president’s performance, compared to 36% the previous week.
The result also surpasses his previous low of 33% approval in August, during his second term.
The survey was conducted between November 9 and 11, with the participation of 1,685 American citizens.
– The fact: The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points, so variations should be interpreted with caution.
Disapproval is not limited to a single issue. A majority of participants questioned the president’s management in areas such as the economy, foreign policy, crime, taxes, and public spending.
66% of Americans Believe the Country is Heading in the Wrong Direction
The decline in Trump’s approval rating coincides with a negative perception of the country’s economic situation and future.
According to The Economist/YouGov, 66% believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, while 55% think the economy is getting worse.
Concern about the cost of living also appears in responses about prices over the next 12 months.
– The fact: 42% expect prices to rise, compared to 15% who think they will fall.
Americans are also divided on a possible recession: 37% believe the country is already experiencing one, while 31% rule it out.
Another 32% said they were unsure, reflecting the economic uncertainty recorded among participants.
Other Polls Also Show a Majority Disapproving of Trump
The result of The Economist/YouGov is not the only indicator of difficulties for the president’s popularity.
As of November 12, various national averages showed that disapproval far surpassed support for Trump.
– RealClearPolitics: 38.7% approval and 59.1% disapproval.
– The New York Times: 36% approval and 61% disapproval.
The Silver Bulletin average, compiled by Nate Silver, also put the president’s approval rating at 37.6%, compared to 59.4% disapproval.
Although the percentages vary depending on the methodology, the three indicators coincide in showing a predominantly negative evaluation of the president.
The Poll Reveals More Questions About Trump’s Presidency
The survey also found that a majority believes Trump uses the presidency for personal gain.
Additionally, 50% expressed support for Congress to prevent the construction of a ballroom promoted by the president in the White House.
These results show that discontent encompasses both public policies and some personal decisions and projects of the president.
The new low corresponds specifically to The Economist/YouGov series during his second term, not to all polls throughout his political career.
The difference between polls and their margins of error prevents interpreting a single measurement as a definitive trend, although national averages also reflect weakened support.
Source: USA Today