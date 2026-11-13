Trump Hits New Low in Approval Rating: Only 32% Back His Performance, Poll Finds

A new poll from The Economist/YouGov reveals growing discontent with the president, as a majority of Americans question the country’s direction and the economy.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, his lowest level since returning to the White House, according to a The Economist/YouGov poll released on Thursday, November 12.

– Why it matters: Support for Trump lost four points in a week, as negative views of his economic and political management increase.

Trump’s Approval Rating Falls Four Points in a Week

A new poll from The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low with two weeks until the midterms. https://t.co/4l341eQige — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 18, 2026

The poll shows that less than a third of Americans approve of the president’s performance, compared to 36% the previous week.

The result also surpasses his previous low of 33% approval in August, during his second term.

The survey was conducted between November 9 and 11, with the participation of 1,685 American citizens.

– The fact: The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points, so variations should be interpreted with caution.

Disapproval is not limited to a single issue. A majority of participants questioned the president’s management in areas such as the economy, foreign policy, crime, taxes, and public spending.