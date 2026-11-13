Trump Approval Falls to 32%, Lowest of Second Term, in Economist/YouGov Poll

A new Economist/YouGov poll reveals growing discontent with the president, as a majority of Americans question the direction of the country and the economy.

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 32%, its lowest level since he returned to the White House, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Thursday, November 12.

- Why it matters: Support for Trump lost four points in one week, while negative views of his handling of the economy and politics are on the rise.

Trump's Approval Drops Four Points in One Week

A new poll from The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos shows President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a record low with two weeks until the midterms. https://t.co/4l341eQige — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 18, 2026

The poll shows that fewer than one-third of Americans approve of the president's performance, down from 36% the previous week.

The result also falls below his previous second-term low, when he received a 33% approval rating in August.

The poll was conducted November 9–11 and included 1,685 U.S. citizens.

- The data: The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points, so changes should be interpreted with caution.

Disapproval is not limited to a single issue. A majority of respondents criticized the president's handling of the economy, foreign policy, crime, taxes and government spending.