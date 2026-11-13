Trump Approval Falls to 32%, Lowest of Second Term, in Economist/YouGov Poll
Posted on 11/12/26 at 20:34
A new Economist/YouGov poll reveals growing discontent with the president, as a majority of Americans question the direction of the country and the economy.
President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 32%, its lowest level since he returned to the White House, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Thursday, November 12.
- Why it matters: Support for Trump lost four points in one week, while negative views of his handling of the economy and politics are on the rise.
Trump's Approval Drops Four Points in One Week
A new poll from The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos shows President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a record low with two weeks until the midterms. https://t.co/4l341eQige
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 18, 2026
The poll shows that fewer than one-third of Americans approve of the president's performance, down from 36% the previous week.
The result also falls below his previous second-term low, when he received a 33% approval rating in August.
The poll was conducted November 9–11 and included 1,685 U.S. citizens.
- The data: The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points, so changes should be interpreted with caution.
Disapproval is not limited to a single issue. A majority of respondents criticized the president's handling of the economy, foreign policy, crime, taxes and government spending.
66% of Americans Say the Country Is on the Wrong Track
The decline in Trump's approval coincides with a negative perception of the economic situation and the future of the United States.
According to The Economist/YouGov, 66% believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 55% think the economy is getting worse.
Concern about the cost of living also shows up in the responses about prices over the next 12 months.
- The data: 42% expect prices to rise, compared with 15% who think they will fall.
Americans are also divided on a possible recession: 37% believe the country is already in one, while 31% rule it out.
Another 32% said they were not sure, reflecting the economic uncertainty among respondents.
Other Polls Also Show Majority Disapproval of Trump
The Economist/YouGov result is not the only sign of trouble for the president's popularity.
As of November 12, various national averages showed that disapproval far exceeded support for Trump.
- RealClearPolitics: 38.7% approval and 59.1% disapproval.
- The New York Times: 36% approval and 61% disapproval.
The Silver Bulletin average, compiled by Nate Silver, also put presidential approval at 37.6%, compared with 59.4% disapproval.
Although the percentages vary depending on methodology, all three indicators agree in showing a mostly negative assessment of the president.
The Poll Reveals More Criticism of Trump's Presidency
The poll also found that a majority believe Trump uses the presidency for personal gain.
In addition, 50% said they support Congress blocking construction of the ballroom the president is pushing at the White House.
These results show that the discontent extends to both public policy and some of the president's personal decisions and projects.
The new low applies specifically to the Economist/YouGov series during his second term, not to all polls throughout his political career.
The differences among polls and their margins of error make it impossible to read any single measurement as a definitive trend, although the national averages also reflect weakened support.
Source: USA Today