Boebert loses re-election in Colorado.

Laubacher wins a Republican district.

Democrats expand their projected majority.

Republican Lauren Boebert lost her re-election bid in Colorado’s 4th district to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, according to projections released on Friday, November 13.

The outcome removes one of the most recognizable voices of the MAGA movement and confrontational conservatism from the next House of Representatives.

Boebert acknowledged her defeat and said she had called her rival to congratulate her, according to information from the Associated Press. apnews.com

The difference was around 3,500 votes, approximately 0.9 percentage points, according to an EFE report: a narrow margin with national political consequences.

A Trump-Backed District Changes Parties

🗳 #Decision2026 | Conservative Lauren Boebert loses re-election in Colorado and joins the Republicans swept away by the blue wave. https://t.co/qRMYkZJDZ5 — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) November 13, 2026



The significance of the result surpasses the departure of a congresswoman: Donald Trump had won that district by around 18 points in 2024.

This precedent makes the Democratic victory a significant setback for Republicans in a territory that offered a considerable electoral advantage.

Boebert had changed districts after facing a particularly tight contest, seeking to compete in a district with a greater inclination towards her party.

The result shows that this previous advantage proved insufficient, although the numbers alone do not allow for identification of the individual motivations of the electorate.