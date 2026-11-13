Scott Colom defeats Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi.

Mississippi elects its first Black US senator since Reconstruction.

Democrats secure at least 55 seats in the next Senate.

Democrat Scott Colom has made history in Mississippi by defeating Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, flipping a US Senate seat in a state that has been a Republican stronghold for decades.

With approximately 99% of votes counted, Colom held a lead of more than 5,600 votes, prompting CNN and the Associated Press (AP) to project his victory following several days of counting absentee and provisional ballots.

The victory makes the 43-year-old district attorney the first Black US senator elected by popular vote in Mississippi’s history and the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1982.

Scott Colom’s Victory Expands Democratic Senate Majority

Colom’s victory represents another Republican Senate loss in a state where President Donald Trump won by approximately 22 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

According to EFE, Democrats have now secured at least 55 seats in the Senate for the next Congress, compared with 44 seats for Republicans, with one race still undecided.

The November 3 midterm elections also gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives, meaning the party will hold majorities in both chambers when the new Congress convenes.

Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, and Mississippi.