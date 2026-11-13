Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Race, Expanding Democratic Majority to 55 Seats
Posted on 11/13/26 at 16:05
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Scott Colom defeats Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi.
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Mississippi elects its first Black US senator since Reconstruction.
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Democrats secure at least 55 seats in the next Senate.
Democrat Scott Colom has made history in Mississippi by defeating Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, flipping a US Senate seat in a state that has been a Republican stronghold for decades.
With approximately 99% of votes counted, Colom held a lead of more than 5,600 votes, prompting CNN and the Associated Press (AP) to project his victory following several days of counting absentee and provisional ballots.
The victory makes the 43-year-old district attorney the first Black US senator elected by popular vote in Mississippi’s history and the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1982.
Scott Colom’s Victory Expands Democratic Senate Majority
Colom’s victory represents another Republican Senate loss in a state where President Donald Trump won by approximately 22 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.
According to EFE, Democrats have now secured at least 55 seats in the Senate for the next Congress, compared with 44 seats for Republicans, with one race still undecided.
The November 3 midterm elections also gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives, meaning the party will hold majorities in both chambers when the new Congress convenes.
Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, and Mississippi.
Who Is Scott Colom, Mississippi’s Newly Elected Senator?
Colom is an attorney and district attorney, as well as the father of two daughters. He is married to Nadia and volunteers as a youth soccer coach.
His professional background includes becoming the first Black justice court judge in Lowndes County and the first Black municipal prosecutor in his hometown of Columbus.
His mother was the first Black woman elected to a chancery court judgeship in her region, while his father worked on Ronald Reagan’s presidential transition team.
In 2022, President Joe Biden nominated Colom for a federal judgeship in the Northern District of Mississippi, but Hyde-Smith blocked the nomination through the Senate’s judicial confirmation process.
Scott Colom’s Campaign Focused on the Cost of Living
Colom campaigned on reducing living costs, improving wages, and protecting access to healthcare.
He sought to connect with voters across party lines, including speaking with attendees at Trump rallies about his proposals and concerns affecting Mississippi residents.
His campaign also attracted support from prominent Democrats, including Kamala Harris, Jasmine Crockett, and Raphael Warnock.
One of his most widely shared campaign advertisements responded to Hyde-Smith’s suggestion that consumers struggling with high beef prices could choose alternative sources of protein.
«Pick another protein? I’d rather pick another senator,» was the message featured in the viral advertisement, which attracted millions of views on social media, according to EFE.
Alaska Remains the Final Undecided Senate Race
The Mississippi vote count extended beyond Election Day because of the extremely narrow margin between the candidates. At one point, Colom led by just 43 votes.
Election officials continued reviewing absentee and provisional ballots before the November 13 county certification deadline, allowing the Associated Press to project Colom’s victory on November 11.
Alaska remains the only state with an unresolved Senate election. Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in a closely contested race that could require ranked-choice tabulation.
The new Congress will convene in January 2027, with Democrats having secured control of both chambers and at least 55 seats in the Senate. The final size of their majority will depend on Alaska’s results.