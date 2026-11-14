Mamdani Reaches Deal With Trump to Delay New SNAP Retailer Rules Nationwide

New York’s mayor secured an extension of at least 90 days for bodegas and small stores that accept food stamps.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday, November 13, a deal with President Donald Trump to postpone new federal requirements for stores that accept SNAP benefits.

– Why it matters: The decision gives thousands of small businesses more time to adapt to requirements that could affect their operations and families’ access to food.

Trump Agrees to Delay New SNAP Rules for 90 Days

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces that he has reached a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump to delay the new regulations for stores that want to stay in the food stamp program.

https://t.co/ixpYP9dzU1 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 13, 2026

Mamdani explained at a press conference that Trump agreed to grant small business owners an extension of at least 90 days.

The postponement begins Friday and applies nationwide, so it is not limited to bodegas and stores in New York.

The decision came after the mayor sent a letter to the White House asking for an additional six months to comply with the new conditions.

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– The detail: Mamdani asked for a six-month extension, but the announced deal guarantees at least 90 days.

The mayor publicly thanked Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for helping make the postponement possible.