Mamdani Reaches Deal With Trump to Delay New SNAP Retailer Rules Nationwide
Posted on 11/14/26 at 10:00
New York’s mayor secured an extension of at least 90 days for bodegas and small stores that accept food stamps.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday, November 13, a deal with President Donald Trump to postpone new federal requirements for stores that accept SNAP benefits.
– Why it matters: The decision gives thousands of small businesses more time to adapt to requirements that could affect their operations and families’ access to food.
Trump Agrees to Delay New SNAP Rules for 90 Days
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces that he has reached a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump to delay the new regulations for stores that want to stay in the food stamp program.
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— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 13, 2026
Mamdani explained at a press conference that Trump agreed to grant small business owners an extension of at least 90 days.
The postponement begins Friday and applies nationwide, so it is not limited to bodegas and stores in New York.
The decision came after the mayor sent a letter to the White House asking for an additional six months to comply with the new conditions.
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– The detail: Mamdani asked for a six-month extension, but the announced deal guarantees at least 90 days.
The mayor publicly thanked Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for helping make the postponement possible.
Which SNAP Requirements Affect Bodegas and Stores?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had pushed for changes to the requirements that stores must meet to be authorized to accept SNAP.
The program, known as food stamps, allows eligible families to buy food using cards funded by the federal government.
The new rule expands the variety of staple foods that stores must offer in four categories: dairy, grains, proteins, and fruits and vegetables.
– What changes: Stores will have more time to adapt their inventories before they must meet the new requirements.
Mamdani objected that the obligations would affect small merchants unequally compared with large supermarket chains.
According to the mayor, while large companies can adapt more easily, many bodegas face financial and space constraints when it comes to expanding their product selection.
New York Has 1.6 Million SNAP Recipients
The dispute is especially important in New York, where roughly 1.6 million residents depend on the food assistance program.
Across the United States, more than 12% of the population receives SNAP benefits, according to the figures provided.
Bodegas are an important source of staple foods for communities that rely on stores close to home.
– By the numbers: In some areas of The Bronx, purchases made with SNAP can account for up to 70% of certain stores’ revenue.
Mamdani warned that the new conditions could jeopardize the financial stability of these businesses, especially those with the fewest resources to change their inventories.
What Happens to SNAP Benefits After the Deal?
The agreement represents a one-off point of common ground between Mamdani and Trump, despite their differences over federal cuts to food assistance.
The extension does not eliminate the new requirements or, by itself, change the benefits that families enrolled in SNAP receive.
– What’s next: Stores will have at least 90 additional days to prepare while the implementation of the requirements is determined.
For now, the announcement does not say whether the federal government will grant further extensions after that period.
The decision offers temporary relief to merchants, but the debate over how to apply the rules without harming small stores remains unresolved.
Source: Efe