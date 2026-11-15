Alaska Deals Blow to Republicans: Elects Democratic Governor, Leaves Senate in Limbo

Alaska changes its governing party.

Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor.

Peltola leads; Senate remains pending.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the election for governor of Alaska, according to projections by AP and NBC, and will return his party to an office it has not held since 2002.

With approximately 96% of the vote counted, he obtained 50.8%, ahead of three Republican candidates. The results still need to be officially certified.

His main opponent, Bernadette Wilson, backed by Donald Trump, registered 28.1%. Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor reached 13.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

The victory breaks a long electoral drought: no Democrat had won this contest since 1998. The last Democratic governor, Tony Knowles, ended his term in 2002.

Alaska’s Next Governor Bet on Agreements

#US Alaska elects its first Democratic governor in 20 years and still has no defined senator https://t.co/zrMRTZYWTe — Proceso Digital (@ProcesoDigital) November 14, 2026



At 37 years old, Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor in state history. He will replace Republican Mike Dunleavy, who has held the position since 2018.

The former Sitka legislator, known as JKT, centered his campaign on solving everyday problems through agreements between Democrats, Republicans, and independents, a formula that broadened his support.

He received the backing of three former governors from different affiliations and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, a relevant figure in Alaskan politics.