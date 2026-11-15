Alaska Deals Blow to Republicans: Elects Democratic Governor, Leaves Senate in Limbo
Posted on 11/14/26 at 19:00
- Alaska changes its governing party.
- Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor.
- Peltola leads; Senate remains pending.
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the election for governor of Alaska, according to projections by AP and NBC, and will return his party to an office it has not held since 2002.
With approximately 96% of the vote counted, he obtained 50.8%, ahead of three Republican candidates. The results still need to be officially certified.
His main opponent, Bernadette Wilson, backed by Donald Trump, registered 28.1%. Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor reached 13.6% and 7.2%, respectively.
The victory breaks a long electoral drought: no Democrat had won this contest since 1998. The last Democratic governor, Tony Knowles, ended his term in 2002.
Alaska’s Next Governor Bet on Agreements
#US Alaska elects its first Democratic governor in 20 years and still has no defined senator https://t.co/zrMRTZYWTe
— Proceso Digital (@ProcesoDigital) November 14, 2026
At 37 years old, Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor in state history. He will replace Republican Mike Dunleavy, who has held the position since 2018.
The former Sitka legislator, known as JKT, centered his campaign on solving everyday problems through agreements between Democrats, Republicans, and independents, a formula that broadened his support.
He received the backing of three former governors from different affiliations and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, a relevant figure in Alaskan politics.
His proposals include strengthening public schools, reducing energy costs, expanding Medicaid, and protecting fishing. He also proposed stopping new data centers while regulations are established.
Mary Peltola Leads Dan Sullivan for Senate
The Senate election remains open. Democrat Mary Peltola accumulated 49.8%, ahead of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s 46.1%, with around 96.2% of the vote counted.
The difference was approximately 10,400 votes. Although Peltola leads the count, this advantage does not yet equate to a declared victory or a certified result.
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the valid first-choice votes, subsequent preferences can determine the winner.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mamdani reaches agreement with Trump to stop new SNAP coupon rules across the US
The Division of Elections has scheduled the tabulation of preferences for Wednesday, November 18, after reviewing eligible ballots. The process continues with unofficial results.
What Alaska Means for Democratic Advances
Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory broadens Democratic advances in the November 3 elections. The party will come to control 30 governorships, after conquering six that were in Republican hands.
According to the NBC balance reported by EFE, the Democratic bloc has 55 Senate seats, including two independents, compared to 44 Republicans, while Alaska remains pending.
In the House of Representatives, the same balance awards 256 seats to Democrats and 170 to Republicans, with nine pending. A majority requires 218 seats.
To follow the contest, readers can consult the Alaska Division of Elections and distinguish between updates to the count, journalistic projections, and final certification.
SOURCE: EFE, eluniversal