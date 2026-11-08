Trump Boosts Stephen Miller’s Power
Posted on 11/07/26 at 19:00
- Miller replaces Susie Wiles.
- Trump reinforces his hardline stance.
- Democrats prepare investigations into the government.
Donald Trump has chosen Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff following the Republican defeat in the legislative elections, reinforcing a key supporter of his immigration agenda.
Miller will replace Susie Wiles and assume the role on Monday, November 9. Until now, he served as deputy chief of staff.
The decision comes as Washington prepares for a Democratic-controlled Congress, whose new majorities will take office in January 2027.
Although Trump denied that the change was a response to the election result, elevating Miller suggests continuity in his most controversial policies.
Susie Wiles’ Departure Changes the Presidential Team
Trump moves forward and radicalizes the government after the electoral setback https://t.co/CJMkDP5qzN
— el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) November 7, 2026
Wiles, the first woman to hold the chief of staff position, will leave the White House coordination to join the presidential political operation.
Her departure modifies a crucial position: the person who holds it organizes priorities, coordinates the team, and manages access to the president.
Trump publicly praised her performance. Her transfer, therefore, does not represent a complete abandonment of the presidential environment.
The contrast lies in the replacement: Miller arrives identified with the restrictive migration measures that have defined the Trump administrations.
What Miller’s Rise Means for Immigrants
The advisor has been one of the main drivers of the deportation strategy and the use of executive power in immigration.
His promotion gives him a central position to coordinate this agenda when the government faces questions about its operations.
For Hispanic families, the appointment deserves attention due to its possible influence on federal priorities. However, the announcement does not establish new migration requirements.
Any modifications will have to be examined through orders, regulations, or official communications. The change of official, in itself, does not alter permits or deadlines.
Democrats Prepare Investigations into the Government
The opposition received the appointment with criticism and interpreted it as a confrontational response to the voters’ message.
Chuck Schumer questioned whether Trump had learned from the defeat, while Hakeem Jeffries denounced the advisor’s positions and record.
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With their new majorities, Democrats will be able to promote investigations and demand explanations about the executive’s actions, including those related to immigration.
Trump has warned that he will use his veto against the opposition’s legislative agenda, anticipating tensions between the White House and Capitol Hill.
Pete Hegseth Retains Trump’s Support
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth celebrated Miller’s rise while facing criticism for the Iran war and possible impeachment initiatives.
Trump has defended his management, without announcing his replacement. His political closeness to Miller could favor his permanence, although it does not guarantee his continuity.
Impeachment proposals do not automatically equal removal: they require specific actions and votes in Congress.
The next indicator will be how Miller exercises his position: what priorities he coordinates and how the government responds to Democratic scrutiny.
SOURCE: EFE, EL NUEVO HERALD