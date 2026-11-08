Miller replaces Susie Wiles.

Trump reinforces his hardline stance.

Democrats prepare investigations into the government.

Donald Trump has chosen Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff following the Republican defeat in the legislative elections, reinforcing a key supporter of his immigration agenda.

Miller will replace Susie Wiles and assume the role on Monday, November 9. Until now, he served as deputy chief of staff.

The decision comes as Washington prepares for a Democratic-controlled Congress, whose new majorities will take office in January 2027.

Although Trump denied that the change was a response to the election result, elevating Miller suggests continuity in his most controversial policies.

Susie Wiles’ Departure Changes the Presidential Team

Trump moves forward and radicalizes the government after the electoral setback https://t.co/CJMkDP5qzN — el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) November 7, 2026



Wiles, the first woman to hold the chief of staff position, will leave the White House coordination to join the presidential political operation.

Her departure modifies a crucial position: the person who holds it organizes priorities, coordinates the team, and manages access to the president.

Trump publicly praised her performance. Her transfer, therefore, does not represent a complete abandonment of the presidential environment.