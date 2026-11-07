Trump accuses Democrats.

New majority takes office in January.

Removal requires a strengthened majority.

Donald Trump accused Democratic leaders this Saturday, November 7, of using possible impeachment proceedings to intimidate members of his administration, following the Republican defeat in the legislative elections.

The president pointed to Attorney General Todd Blanche on Truth Social as one of the officials who, according to his account, face threats of punishment without cause.

Trump characterized these warnings as «extortion» and maintained that those responsible must be held accountable. This is an accusation by the president, not a judicial conclusion.

In addition, he ordered the Department of Justice to examine the conduct of the Democrats, without presenting evidence to prove a crime.

The Democratic Majority Will Arrive in Congress in January

The Democrats regained both chambers in the elections on Tuesday, November 3. However, the elected legislators will assume their functions in January 2027.

This calendar matters: the electoral result modifies the political balance, but it does not immediately deliver institutional control of the Capitol to the opposition.

The future majority intends to investigate alleged acts of corruption by the administration and considers proceedings against officials. These suspicions require evidence and review.