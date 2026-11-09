Todd Blanche considers investigating Democrats

Trump orders action against alleged extortion

Democrats promise to investigate Republican government

Democrats could face investigation. US Attorney General Todd Blanche warned that he might investigate Democratic lawmakers who use their new majority in Congress to promote impeachment proceedings and investigations against officials and allies of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, Blanche argued that some statements by opposition politicians might exceed Congress’s oversight powers. However, he did not confirm the opening of investigations or identify specific crimes.

Democrats Could Face Investigation: Todd Blanche Questions Democrats’ Warnings

The Attorney General acknowledged that lawmakers have the responsibility to oversee government actions, but considered recent statements by Democratic leaders to exceed that institutional function.

«They talk about going after virtually all cabinet members. They talk about impeachment proceedings. They talk about going after companies, private companies that have made investments in this country over the past few years. That’s not oversight,» he told CNN.

When asked if such expressions could constitute crimes and justify Department of Justice investigations, Blanche responded: «It depends on what is said. It could happen.»

According to the EFE agency, the official also accused Democratic leaders of launching threats that he described as «so vile and dangerous» against people linked to the Republican Administration.

Blanche claimed that some warnings were even directed at university students interested in working for the Trump government, who were supposedly told they could face retaliation.