US Attorney General Warns of Potential Investigation into Democrats
Posted on 11/09/26 at 08:00
- Todd Blanche considers investigating Democrats
- Trump orders action against alleged extortion
- Democrats promise to investigate Republican government
Democrats could face investigation. US Attorney General Todd Blanche warned that he might investigate Democratic lawmakers who use their new majority in Congress to promote impeachment proceedings and investigations against officials and allies of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN, Blanche argued that some statements by opposition politicians might exceed Congress’s oversight powers. However, he did not confirm the opening of investigations or identify specific crimes.
Democrats Could Face Investigation: Todd Blanche Questions Democrats’ Warnings
The Attorney General acknowledged that lawmakers have the responsibility to oversee government actions, but considered recent statements by Democratic leaders to exceed that institutional function.
«They talk about going after virtually all cabinet members. They talk about impeachment proceedings. They talk about going after companies, private companies that have made investments in this country over the past few years. That’s not oversight,» he told CNN.
When asked if such expressions could constitute crimes and justify Department of Justice investigations, Blanche responded: «It depends on what is said. It could happen.»
According to the EFE agency, the official also accused Democratic leaders of launching threats that he described as «so vile and dangerous» against people linked to the Republican Administration.
Blanche claimed that some warnings were even directed at university students interested in working for the Trump government, who were supposedly told they could face retaliation.
Trump Orders Action Against Alleged Extortion
The Attorney General’s statements came a day after Trump ordered the Department of Justice to prosecute Democratic lawmakers who, in his words, «extort» members, allies, and donors of the Republican Party.
The presidential instruction heightened tension between the White House and the opposition, which is preparing to use its new parliamentary powers to investigate the Republican Administration.
Blanche, who was previously Trump’s personal lawyer, left open the possibility that certain statements or actions by congressmen could be examined by federal authorities.
However, his responses did not establish that there is currently a criminal investigation against Democratic lawmakers for promoting oversight procedures or impeachment proceedings.
Democrats Prepare Investigations After Winning Congress
The confrontation occurs after the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, in which, according to EFE, the Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress from the Republicans.
The results were seen as a setback for Trump and gave the opposition greater opportunities to push for legislative investigations into his government’s decisions.
Democratic leaders have promised to examine actions by the Administration that they consider corrupt and to study impeachment proceedings against some of its top officials.
Among the potential targets mentioned is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, for his role in the Iran war, according to information released by EFE.
Congressional Oversight at the Center of the Conflict
The controversy pits two positions against each other: the Democrats’ intention to investigate the Executive and the Department of Justice’s warning about potential criminal consequences if certain actions constitute crimes.
Blanche himself acknowledged Congress’s constitutional oversight function, although he questioned the scope of the opposition’s recent statements.
For now, the possibility of investigating lawmakers remains a warning, not a confirmed judicial action. The development of the conflict will depend on the measures taken by both parties after the change in parliamentary majorities.