Trump interrupted by Epstein protest at an Ohio rally.

Trump claimed he had been "completely exonerated."

House Judiciary Democrats released a report containing allegations against the president.

Donald Trump again sought to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein during a rally in Ohio after a protester confronted him about his past relationship with the late convicted sex offender. The US president responded by linking Epstein to the Democratic Party, according to EFE.

"Epstein was a friend of all the Democrats (...) I was completely exonerated," Trump said during the event on Wednesday, October 28, two days after House Judiciary Democrats released a report containing new allegations against him.

Trump's statement that he had been exonerated reflects his own characterization. The EFE report does not identify a court ruling supporting that claim, nor does it present the allegations contained in the congressional document as proven facts.

Trump and Epstein Protest: Protester Interrupts Ohio Rally

The incident unfolded when a protester in the audience shouted that Trump had traveled aboard Epstein's private plane. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019. The president responded from the stage moments later.

Trump reiterated his claim that he had cut ties with Epstein more than 30 years ago, an account he has offered on previous occasions, according to EFE. His Republican supporters responded with applause.

The exchange brought renewed attention to Trump's past relationship with Epstein during a campaign event, as Democratic lawmakers continue pushing for investigations into the president's connections to the case.