JD Vance Responds to Epstein Protest by Suggesting Protester is an «Illegal Immigrant»
Posted on 10/20/26 at 08:45
- Protester demands release of Epstein files.
- Vance insinuates an irregular situation.
- Security removes him from the rally.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance responded to a protest about Jeffrey Epstein's files with an insinuation about the protester's immigration status.
The incident occurred on Monday, October 19, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, during a Republican rally prior to the November 3 midterm elections. A man standing in the bleachers behind the vice president stood up to demand the release of Epstein's case documents while Vance was giving his speech.
The interruption was recorded on the event's broadcast. The vice president's response shifted the attention from the transparency claim to an alleged irregular entry into the country.
Security Removes Protester Amid "USA" Chants
A protester behind corrupt JD Vance stands up and shouts "Release the Epstein files!"
Vance implies he's an illegal immigrant.
That corrupt RAT is in charge of PEDO Trump's anti-corruption policy and aspires to be USA president in 2028 https://t.co/t7Y4wdvJFQ
— ROMAROSA (@RobertoMTico) October 19, 2026
After hearing the shouts, Vance briefly suspended his speech and turned towards the man, who was located in a sector directly visible to the cameras. A security member removed him from the place while several attendees booed and chanted "USA", with no reports specifying whether there was a subsequent arrest.
Then, Vance resumed a previous statement about alleged non-existent irregular border crossings and added: "But one isn't bad, is it?", provoking laughter from the audience.
The comment insinuated that the protester lacked legal immigration status. However, available information does not confirm his nationality, citizenship, or immigration status.
Vance's Immigration Insinuation Sparks Criticism
The man was the only non-white person visible in that sector of the TV frame, according to EFE's report, a relevant element to understand the controversy. Visual profiling should never be allowed to establish someone's country of origin or legal situation.
Democratic Representative Ro Khanna criticized the response and pointed out that many American citizens also want those implicated in Epstein's files to be held accountable.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump's approval rating drops to 33%, its historic low, two weeks before the election
For the Hispanic audience, the episode is relevant because a demand for public documents ended up linked to irregular immigration, without known data to justify that association.
North Carolina Focuses on Congressional Campaign
Vance participated in the event to support Republican candidates, including Michael Whatley, a Senate hopeful, in a campaign aimed at mobilizing their supporters.
Whatley is running against former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. The dispute is part of the national battle for control of Congress in the November elections. The visit is part of the White House's effort to boost Republican participation in North Carolina, where Trump is also scheduled to appear.
The incident adds tension to the campaign: the claim about Epstein went unanswered during the exchange, while Vance's immigration insinuation generated public questions.
SOURCE: EFE , Lopezdoriga