Protester demands release of Epstein files.

Vance insinuates an irregular situation.

Security removes him from the rally.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance responded to a protest about Jeffrey Epstein's files with an insinuation about the protester's immigration status.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 19, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, during a Republican rally prior to the November 3 midterm elections. A man standing in the bleachers behind the vice president stood up to demand the release of Epstein's case documents while Vance was giving his speech.

The interruption was recorded on the event's broadcast. The vice president's response shifted the attention from the transparency claim to an alleged irregular entry into the country.

Security Removes Protester Amid "USA" Chants

A protester behind corrupt JD Vance stands up and shouts "Release the Epstein files!" Vance implies he's an illegal immigrant. That corrupt RAT is in charge of PEDO Trump's anti-corruption policy and aspires to be USA president in 2028 https://t.co/t7Y4wdvJFQ — ROMAROSA (@RobertoMTico) October 19, 2026



After hearing the shouts, Vance briefly suspended his speech and turned towards the man, who was located in a sector directly visible to the cameras. A security member removed him from the place while several attendees booed and chanted "USA", with no reports specifying whether there was a subsequent arrest.

Then, Vance resumed a previous statement about alleged non-existent irregular border crossings and added: "But one isn't bad, is it?", provoking laughter from the audience.

The comment insinuated that the protester lacked legal immigration status. However, available information does not confirm his nationality, citizenship, or immigration status.