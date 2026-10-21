Early voting in Texas got off to a historic start in several counties, as Republicans and Democrats vie for a key U.S. Senate seat. High turnout coincides with a contest between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, who is backed by President Donald Trump.

RealClearPolitics shows Talarico with a 2.2-point lead, although this difference does not guarantee the election outcome. The voter movement is also reaching traditionally Republican counties, making initial turnout a crucial indicator for both parties.

Record-Breaking Early Voting in Texas: Harris and Dallas Stand Out

Harris County, which includes Houston, recorded over 104,600 votes on the first day of early voting. This figure far surpasses the 63,188 votes counted on the first day of early voting in the 2018 legislative elections.

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In Dallas, authorities reported 76,079 votes, a historic mark for a first day, even compared to previous presidential elections. Both counties have a significant Democratic presence, but their initial figures do not allow for determining which candidate will receive more votes.

Texas Elections: Turnout Also Grows in Republican Counties

Collin County, northeast of Dallas, counted 34,522 voters on the first day, an increase from 2022. In Denton, authorities registered 34,739 in-person early votes, enough to surpass the previous mark at the start of voting.