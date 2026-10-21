Texas Sees Record-Breaking Early Voting, Puts Senate Seat Up for Grabs
Posted on 10/21/26 at 11:35
Early voting in Texas got off to a historic start in several counties, as Republicans and Democrats vie for a key U.S. Senate seat. High turnout coincides with a contest between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, who is backed by President Donald Trump.
RealClearPolitics shows Talarico with a 2.2-point lead, although this difference does not guarantee the election outcome. The voter movement is also reaching traditionally Republican counties, making initial turnout a crucial indicator for both parties.
Record-Breaking Early Voting in Texas: Harris and Dallas Stand Out
Harris County, which includes Houston, recorded over 104,600 votes on the first day of early voting. This figure far surpasses the 63,188 votes counted on the first day of early voting in the 2018 legislative elections.
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In Dallas, authorities reported 76,079 votes, a historic mark for a first day, even compared to previous presidential elections. Both counties have a significant Democratic presence, but their initial figures do not allow for determining which candidate will receive more votes.
Texas Elections: Turnout Also Grows in Republican Counties
Collin County, northeast of Dallas, counted 34,522 voters on the first day, an increase from 2022. In Denton, authorities registered 34,739 in-person early votes, enough to surpass the previous mark at the start of voting.
Montgomery, considered a Republican-leaning territory, also reached a record turnout for midterm elections, according to The Texas Tribune. The counties of Ellis, Bell, and McLennan showed a similar trend, indicating that the electoral increase is not limited to Democratic areas.
Trump and Ken Paxton Face a Closely Watched Contest
The Senate election is drawing national attention due to the matchup between Paxton, a Trump ally, and Talarico, the Democratic Party candidate. The polling average cited puts the Democrat 2.2 points ahead, a difference that must be interpreted considering the statistical uncertainty.
Trump is scheduled to return to Texas next week to participate in campaign activities in support of Paxton. The visit would be his fourth appearance in the state during this election cycle, according to information released about the campaign.
What Does Record Turnout Mean for Texas Elections?
The initial increase in voters reflects considerable mobilization, but it is still premature to identify definitive trends in electoral preferences. Turnout figures do not automatically distinguish between Republican, Democratic, and independent supporters, requiring a broader analysis.
For Hispanic communities, the election also represents an opportunity to learn about proposals on immigration, economy, and public services. The final results will depend on the electoral scrutiny, as authorities continue to receive early votes during the established period.
Source: Efe.